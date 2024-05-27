Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door for Nintendo Switch – Hooktail Castle walkthrough

During Chapter One of the Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Switch remake, you have to explore and conquer Hooktail Castle. It’s a tricky section, fraught with frogs, skeletons, puzzles, and a tough boss fight.

I got stuck more than once on my way through Hooktail Castle in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, as there are several obstacles that don’t have obvious solutions. You need to make full use of all of your skills and items along the way. Koops’ shell kick ability is particularly essential here, but it isn’t all that easy to use.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door – Hooktail Castle First Floor walkthrough

What creature could this be? Screenshot by Dot Esports

From the save point, continue right and drop off the broken bridge. Use the stepping stones to get to the HP Plus badge under the far side of the bridge. Go back to the save point chamber and use the spring to bounce up to the upper level. Head right, and use your paper plane ability to fly across the gap to the ledge on the far side.

Go inside and head right. Fight or avoid the Koopa Troopas, and get the Power Bounce badge from the block. Through the next door, Koops finds what he thinks is the remains of his dad. It’s not his dad, but this pile of Koopa bones does hold a valuable clue: “The dread Hooktail cannot tolerate croaking creatures that begin with ‘f’ and end with ‘rog.’

This is, of course, referring to frogs. But don’t worry, I’ll show you how to find Hooktail’s weakness later in this walkthrough. If you’re wondering if that green thing at the back of the chamber is a frog, it’s not. It’s the Castle Key (Green), but you can’t get to it just yet.

Check the Red Bones blocking the door at the far end of this chamber, and a huge hoard of Dry Bones will drop from the ceiling, filling the chamber and forcing you back to the left. This is the first place where I got stuck.

How to get past the Dry Bone skeletons on the First Floor of Hooktail Castle

Stop… hammer time! Screenshot by Dot Esports

I thought this solution would be something more subtle, but all you have to do is use your hammer to smash the Dry Bones out of the way so you can run and/or jump to the right and reach the Red Bones. Hit the Red Bones with your hammer to trigger a fight. Once you’ve defeated the Red Bones, continue to the next chamber, where you need to reach the Red Key, or the Castle Key (Red)—to give it its official name.

How to get the Red Key on the First Floor of Hooktail Castle

That’s the puzzle-y part solved. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Reaching the Red Key requires puzzle-solving. Go up the stairs, then drop down and jump on the purple block to make another purple block drop down between the door and one of the grey blocks. Use that purple block to get onto the grey block, then jump to the left and smash the breakable yellow block.

Drop or jump onto the small yellow block to make the large yellow block go up. Stand on the ledge the yellow block was on, and press X to kick Koops into the red ! block, which will flip the stairs over to the left. You can now use the stairs to get up to the ledge, then kick Koops across the gap to get the Red Key. Flip the stairs back and unlock the red lock on the door.

Go through the door, straight across the Grand Staircase, and through the door on the right. Stand to the left of the red ! block, facing to the left, then press and hold X to kick Koops and make him spin in place. While still holding X, go around the railing and stand in front of the cell on the right. Release X and Koops should hit the red ! button.

In the next room, there’s a black chest like the one that “cursed” you with the paper plane ability in the Prologue. Like any other black chest, you need a Black Key.

How to get the Black Key on the First Floor of Hooktail Castle

Run, lest you become a Perforated Paper Mario. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here, if you think spikes are going to stick up out of those holes, you’re absolutely right. But they won’t until after you’ve taken the Black Key in the middle. So, you don’t need to do what I did and carefully follow the clear path to the chest. That said, I did find doing that made it easier to find my way out among the spikes after I’d got the key. You only get 50 seconds to escape, so you can’t afford a wrong turn.

The black chest “curses” you to become “like a piece of paper” by holding ZR. This lets you get both Hooktail’s frog weakness and that Green Key you saw earlier.

How to get Hooktail’s frog weakness on the First Floor of Hooktail Castle

This is the all-important frog. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go back to the jail and use ZR to squeeze out of the right-hand cell, then into the left cell, where you’ll find the Attack FX G badge. This badge changes the sound effects of Mario’s attack to sound “froggy”, and the sound of frogs is Hooktail’s weakness. The Attack FX G badge doesn’t cost any BPs, so equip it now.

How to get the Green Key on the First Floor of Hooktail Castle

This is the hardest Castle Key to get. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go back to the chamber with the Dry Bones, and use ZR to squeeze through the second archway on the left (the one with no horizontal bars). Head right and get the Green Key.

Back up the Grand Staircase, stand on the large green block, and kick Koops at the small green block so the large block takes you up. There, unlock the green lock.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door – Hooktail Castle Second Floor walkthrough

Never assume a background in Paper Mario is just a background. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Use the blue ! block to make a bridge, and continue left, then kick Koops at the second blue ! block to make another bridge. Don’t go all the way across though. Instead, jump through the window that overlooks it, and head left so you bypass the next gap, then jump back in.

In the next chamber, stand with your back to the small green block, and hold X to make Koops spin in place. While holding X, move onto the large green block, then release X so Koops hits the small block and sends you up to the third floor.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door – Hooktail Castle Third Floor walkthrough

Ms. Mowz is a shameless flirt. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go through the left door and meet Ms. Mowz (you can’t recruit her as a partner yet). Open all the boxes to get the Castle Key (Yellow) and a Shine Sprite, then go back across and unlock the door with a yellow lock.

Here there are two yellow blocks: One small, one large. Use the large yellow block as an elevator with Koops’ help. Step onto the narrow ledge at the top, and head left. Hold ZR to squeeze through the railings and onto the launchpad. Turn into a paper plane and glide down to the right so you land on the ledge in front of the door.

Go down the stairs and hit the small yellow block to move the big yellow block. Then kick Koops over the gap to collect the Castle Key (Blue). Go up three flights of stairs, then unlock the blue lock on the door. Head left across the bridge and up the Spiral Tower. At the top, you’ll finally find Hooktail, the nasty, mean dragon.

How to beat Hooktail in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

Hooktail is made of paper and breathes fire. So, go figure. Screenshot by Dot Esports

So long as you’ve collected the Attack FX G badge and remembered to equip it, the boss fight against Hooktail isn’t hard. If you haven’t got the Attack FX G badge, go back and get it.

The fight is quite long, because Hooktail can take a fair bit of damage, but there’s no particular strategy. It doesn’t matter whether you attack Hooktail’s head or feet, so I just repeatedly attacked her feet with Mario’s Power Smash and Koops’ Shell Toss. Hooktail’s attacks are slow and pretty easy to guard against, which also helps.

Once Hooktail has been sufficiently weakened, she offers you various bribes to end the fight. They’re all tricks, so refuse them and keep fighting until she’s defeated. Winning rewards you with the Crystal Star.

Once victorious, you’ve also completed the Hooktail Castle.

