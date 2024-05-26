How to get Ms. Mowz in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door for Nintendo Switch

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door features several characters players will meet. Some of these characters can even become a partner with invaluable abilities. Ms. Mowz is one of these characters, but getting her can be tricky as she’s a completely optional partner.

Here’s how you can recruit Ms. Mowz and what you need to do to recruit her in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door.

Where to find Ms. Mowz in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door?

The quest list showing the relevant quest. Paper Mario. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ms. Mowz is the charismatic rodent thief you’ll meet several times early on in the game. However, unlike other partners in the game, you won’t be able to recruit her until you complete the side quest “Elusive Badge!” and get the item she’s looking for. To start this quest, you’ll also need to have completed Chapter Four.

Head to the Trouble Center and interact with the bulletin board. There, you’ll see a quest called Elusive Badge! After accepting it, you’ll then be told to meet the quest giver on the roof of Zess T.’s house. Leave the room and head to the location, which is above the item shop and past the badge store to the extreme left. Upon getting there, you’ll meet Ms. Mowz, who asks you to get the Elusive Badge, which is hidden in Hooktail Castle, specifically in the room where you defeated Hooktail in chapter one.

How to get Ms. Mowz in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door?

Use Flurrie’s wind ability to find the chest. Screenshot by Dot Esports After the quest, Ms. Mowz joins your party. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Backtrack to the top of the Castle, and you’ll find that the room is completely empty—that’s because the item is hidden. To find it, you’ll need to bring along Flurrie and use her wind ability in the center of the room to uncover a chest holding the item. After getting the item, head back to Ms.Mowz and give her the item. She’ll be so impressed that she immediately joins your party.

While Ms. Mowz isn’t the best fighter, she’s very useful in finding hidden items in the area. Her nose will always twitch whenever there’s an item or something of interest in the area. Additionally, she also steals enemy items during combat. As such, she will quickly become a valuable addition to your team.

