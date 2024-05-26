How to get the Contact Lens in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door for Nintendo Switch

In the Switch remake of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (TTYD), you can’t get to Rogueport West until you’ve replaced Zess T.’s Contact Lens. You can order a replacement contact lens at the Toad Bros. Bazaar shop, but it won’t be delivered for a while.

If you try to head west out of Rogueport Square at any point during the Prologue or Chapter 1 of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, then you’ll find Zess T. looking for her contact lens. She tells you not to move, but of course, you have to move if you want to continue playing the game. And inevitably, your next step will squish her contact lens. To punish you, she then insists on blocking the path to Rogueport West until you buy her a new one.

Where to buy a new Contact Lens for Zess T. in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

Isn’t that just typical? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go into the Toad Bros. Bazaar, which is the shop on Rogueport Square very close to Zess T.’s house. Speak to the shopkeeper, and he will tell you that he’s all sold out of Contact Lenses right now but that he can order one, especially for you. So, agree to order a Contact Lens and the shopkeeper will tell you to check back soon, but it’s really not that soon.

I checked back several times during the next few hours of play, and the Contact Lens still hadn’t arrived. What the shopkeeper doesn’t tell you is that he’ll send you an email as soon as the Contact Lens is delivered, so you don’t actually need to keep checking back at all.

When does the Contact Lens get delivered to the Toad Bros. Bazaar shop?

This shop does not sell Contact Lenses in pairs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Contact Lens gets delivered to the Toad Bros. Bazaar shop in Rogueport towards the end of Chapter 1. I got an email from Toad Bros. after I’d defeated Hooktail, retrieved the Crystal Star, returned it to the Thousand-Year Door, and reported back to Professor Frankly. So, before you can get the Contact Lens, you have to travel all the way to Petal Meadows, Petalburg, the Shhwonk Fortress, and Hooktail Castle, then back to Rogueport, which takes a couple of hours.

Once you get the email notifying you that the Contact Lens is now in stock, go to the Toad Bros. Bazaar and buy it for 10 Gold Coins. Next, go straight to Zess T. and give it to her. She’ll be so happy that she’ll go back to her house, clearing the way for you to go and explore Rogueport West. You’ve still got a long way to go!

