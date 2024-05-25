How long does Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door for Nintendo Switch take to beat? Answered

The Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Nintendo Switch remake is of Nintendo’s classic 2004 RPG, with its eight chapters and the prologue offering a great gameplay experience and tons of story content to explore. As such, you may be wondering how long it takes to beat the game or complete it.

Here’s how long it will take you to beat the main story of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and how much the side content adds to the experience.

How long does Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door for Nintendo Switch take to beat?

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door has eight chapters and a prologue. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is the faithful 2024 remake of the 2004 game of the same name. It comes with near-identical features and gameplay with new visuals, quality-of-life improvements (such as fast travel pipes, which shorten the playtime slightly compared to the original), and some extra content.

As such, it’s no surprise that the game takes roughly the same amount of time to beat as the original. On your first playthrough, it will likely take you between 25 and 35 hours to beat the game, especially if you’re going at a standard pace and playing through it without checking any guides.

How long does Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door for Nintendo Switch take to fully complete?

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door features bonus bosses. Image via Nintendo

The newly added bosses, challenges, minigames, Trouble Center sidequests, the Pit of 100 Trials dungeon, and more will bump up your playtime if you are a completionist. This means it will likely take 45 to 50 hours to complete Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, especially if you’re new to the series.

