All Prologue Star Piece Locations in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door for Nintendo Switch

In the 2024 Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (TTYD) Nintendo Switch remake, Star Pieces are collectibles that you can trade for Badges. There are 100 Star Pieces in total, and they’re all well-hidden. You can get the first six during the Prologue in Rogueport and the Rogueport Sewers.

I’m a bit of a completionist, so when I arrived in Rogueport, my first priority wasn’t to follow the main Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door quest. Instead, I went in search of Star Pieces. You can never actually see them: The only way to find them is to explore behind scenery and blindly stumble into them.

This guide will tell you exactly where you should be blindly stumbling in the Prologue and should, therefore, save you a lot of trial and error.

Where to find all Star Pieces in Rogueport in the Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Prologue

All Star Pieces are equally lovely. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first Star Piece is behind some crates and barrels on the right-hand side of Rogueport Square.

This bandit is pretty friendly by bandit standards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s another Star Piece behind a tipped-over trash can in the bandit’s hideout. To get to the hideout, go under the bridge at the back of Rogueport Square then, when the screen flips around, go left and through the door next to the stack of barrels.

It took me a long time to find this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next Star Piece is on the roof of Zess T.’s house. Zess T. is the angry yellow Toad who’s lost her contact lens. To get to her rooftop, go inside the inn, go upstairs, then go through the door on the left. Cross the bridge, then find the Star Piece behind the left-hand end of the roof.

This is actually behind Professor Frankly’s house. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final Star Piece is in Rogueport East. The wall to the left of Merlon’s house (the one with a sunny Shine Sprite symbol above the door) is actually three walls. Go right up to it, then walk left or right, and the perspective will shift 90 degrees. Go to the far end of the alley between the houses, then jump onto the crate and go right to find the Star Piece.

Where to find all Star Pieces in the Rogueport Sewers in the Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Prologue

Why do star pieces never drop in front of things? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first Star Piece is on Sublevel 1 of the Rogueport Sewers. From the entry pipe and save point, go left, then find the Star Piece behind the pillar.

It’s back there somewhere, I promise. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Prologue’s final Star Piece is on Sublevel 3 of the Rogueport Sewers. Find it behind the big yellow block in front of the entry pipe.

After the Prologue, you’ll move on to Chapter 1, where the first of the game’s quizzes takes place.

