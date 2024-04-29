Manor Lords Ox vs Horse: Which should you use?

Manor Lords has multiple types of Livestock to help you grow your kingdom. The main two animals are Oxen and Horses, so here’s everything you need to know about them, what they’re used for, and which one you need.

Should you use an Ox or a Horse in Manor Lords?

Hard at work.

Oxen and Horses serve different purposes in Manor Lords, and which one you need depends on what you currently want to focus on in your town. An Ox speeds up certain resource production and transportation, while Horses increase your traders’ travel speed.

Choose an Ox if you want to speed up your production and construction and a Horse if you want to speed up your trade, but I highly recommend you eventually have a few of each.

What is an Ox used for in Manor Lords?

Oxen are your working animals. After buying an Ox from a Livestock Trading Post or a Hitching Post, families can use it to transport resources from one building to another. You can also hard-assign Oxen to individual buildings to ensure the family always has one to use.

You can’t assign Oxen to any building, though. The main buildings you can assign them to are the Logging Camp, Sawpit, and Farmhouse if you have the Heavy Plow development branch. Other buildings don’t need any Livestock to help them and won’t use an Ox even if you have one available.

What is a Horse used for in Manor Lords?

Instead of helping out with production, Horses are used solely for trading. You can get a Horse by buying it at a Trading Post or importing it from a Livestock Trading Post. You can then assign the Horse to a Trading Post or leave it unassigned, just like with any Livestock in the game.

When used, a Horse increases your trader’s travel speed when traveling to the Tradepoints outside the playable map. If you trade or plan to trade a lot, I highly suggest you get at least one Horse to make the process faster.

