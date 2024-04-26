How to enter first-person mode in Manor Lords

You just set up your village in Manor Lords and your residents are hard at work around the town. While you can inspect them from above, Manor Lords allows players to enter first-person mode and walk around the village.

Recommended Videos

Manor Lords’ first person mode is actually more of a third person mode since you get to watch your character from their back. When you’re in first person mode, you get to explore your town on foot, but you won’t be able to enter buildings with doors. However, you can walk into buildings that don’t have doors, but there won’t be much inside for you to see.

How do you enter first person view mode in Manor Lords?

Click on this eye icon and start a ground inspection in your town. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To enter a first person view in Manor Lords, you need to click on the eye icon next to the portrait at the top right corner of your screen.

When you hover over this eye icon, it’ll read “Visit Mode.” Upon activating Visit Mode in Manor Lords, you’ll get to stroll around the town in third-person mode. Manor Lords’ Visit Mode is currently “very early” in development, so you might encounter a few glitches.



The Visit Mode has been one of my favorite features in Manor Lords, so far. Awkwardly hanging around my townies as they work has been a funny experience. I had to put having fun on hold at times, though, since I also needed to have my village ready for everything. Following the five tips and tricks for a happy town definitely helped me optimize my village, but I still felt the need to use a couple of Manor Lords cheats, which are yet to be released. Busting out a few console commands to fast forward my process could be ideal as I lack the patience when it comes to completing tasks like getting fuel.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more