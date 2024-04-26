How to get Fuel in Manor Lords

Fuel in Manor Lords is an essential resource needed for survival and production. Without it, your villagers will freeze during winter and buildings won’t function.

Establishing a source of Fuel should be one of the first things you do in Manor Lords to keep your villagers warm. But Fuel is more than a heat source, as it is needed for buildings to function and for a positive Approval rating. Almost everything in Manor Lords requires Fuel, which is why I recommend having a large surplus of it. From wood to Charcoal, here’s how to stock up on Fuel so your village in Manor Lords can thrive.

Making Fuel from Wood in Manor Lords

Always have an abundance of Firewood as your town grows. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first two buildings I recommend constructing in Manor Lords are a Logging Camp and a Woodcutter’s Lodge. Both will cut down trees, with the Logging Camp providing Wood for construction and the Woodcutter’s Lodge that makes Firewood used for heat and Fuel. Be sure to place the Woodcutter’s Lodge near heavily wooded areas that don’t house other resources like Berries or Animals for Hunting.

A Woodcutter’s Lodge will eventually need a Family permanently working the building and a Marketplace area for a firewood stall. Villagers will keep their homes warm by purchasing Firewood at the Marketplace stall and surplus quantities are put into a Storehouse, which will also eventually need a full-time family employed, ensuring buildings get what they need for Fuel. Wood is also used to make Charcoal, doubling the efficiency of Fuel.

Making Fuel from Charcoal in Manor Lords

Using Wood is a great way to kickstart a surplus of Fuel, but it won’t last as your village grows into a town. A Forester Hut will assign a Family to plant new trees, but this takes years. To efficiently use your time and Wood, I recommend taking a Development Point to unlock the Charcoal Kiln. A Charcoal Kiln will convert one Firewood bundle into two Charcoal, cutting your Fuel usage by half. Much like the Woodcutter’s Lodge, you should permanently assign a Family to the Charcoal Kiln. The Family will then open a stall within the Marketplace, satisfying the requirements needed to upgrade your Manor Lords Burgage Plots.

