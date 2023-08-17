All Combine Interview Answers in Madden 24 Superstar mode

Superstar Mode has always been one of my favorite features in the Madden series, so I’m thrilled to see it return in Madden 24. It lets diehard football fans make a character and watch them grow from zero to hero in their journey to becoming an NFL MVP.

Like most football stars in real life, the first step in that journey starts at the NFL Combine, a week-long event that happens every year where college players perform a series of physical and mental tests in front of coaches and scouts to showcase their skills and prove their worth.

In previous Madden titles that had Superstar Mode, one of the tests was an IQ test. But in Madden 24, it has been replaced with another one that tests your knowledge of the history of the NFL and the Madden series.

There are 60 questions in total, but the panel will select 10.

If you’d rather not waste too much brain power on the questions so you can pass the test and jump right into the action on your quest to become the best or zippiest quarterback, the most creative wide receiver, or the slipperiest running back, I’ve compiled a list of all the questions and their corresponding answers.

All Madden 24 Combine Interview Answers

Questions Answers Aaron Rodgers jersey number + Patrick Mahomes jersey number – Joe Burrow jersey number? 18 A formation where the ball is snapped directly to a running back or wide receiver instead of the QB is commonly called what? Wildcat Offense Adrian Peterson was beat out in a fan vote by what Hall of Fame running back to be on the cover of Madden’s 25th anniversary edition? Barry Sanders After meeting in the Super Bowl the previous season, which two players shared the cover of Madden 10? Larry Fitzgerald and Troy Polamalu After winning the MVP award in 2005, which running back was on the cover of Madden 07? Shaun Alexander After winning the Rookie of the Year award in 2006, what player was on the cover of Madden 08? Vince Young An illegal contact penalty occurs when a defensive player makes contact with a receiver beyond how many yards? Five Yards As a commentator, John Madden popularized the use of what NFL broadcast feature? Telestrator At least how many offensive players must be on the line if scrimmage? Seven Chad Johnson jersey number + Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl wins = 85 Chad Johnson led the NFL in receiving yards in 2006 as a member of what team? Cincinnati Bengals How many challenges does a team start the game with? Two How many defensive backs are on the field if a defense is in dime? Six How many seconds is the NFL play clock? 40 How many yards is the defense penalized for roughing the passer? 15 In 2021, Nick Bosa tied what New York Giants player’s record of 22.5 sacks in a single season? Michael Strahan John Madden is synonymous with what Thanksgiving dish? Turducken John Madden was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006. In what Ohio city is the Hall of Fame located? Canton Lamar Jackson was on the cover of Madden 21. Who is the only other Baltimore Raven to appear on the cover? Ray Lewis Number of ’72 Dolphins losses + Number of Tom Brady Super Bowl wins = Seven Number of points a safety is worth + Number of teams that make the playoffs each season = 16 Number of teams in each conference + Number of points a field goal is worth? 19 Number of teams Peyton Manning played for + Number of teams Brett Favre played for? Six One touchdown + one successful two-point conversion + two field goals = 14 The New England Patriots play in what Boston suburb? Foxborough The trophy awarded to the team that wins the Super Bowl is named after what former NFL head coach? Vince Lombardi What city did the Colts play in before moving to Indianapolis, Indiana? Baltimore What city did the Los Angeles Chargers franchise play in before moving to Los Angeles, California? San Diego What city did the Titans franchise play in before moving to Nashville, Tennessee? Houston What does RPO stand for? Run Pass Option What former Madden cover athlete did Peyton Hillis beat out in a fan vote to be on the cover of Madden 12? Michael Vick What is the color of the flag a coach would throw onto the field if he wanted the previous play to be reviewed? Red What is the maximum number of coach’s challenges a team can have in a single game? Three What is the name of the team John Madden put together each year based on who he thought played the game of football the way it should be played? All-Madden What member of the Rams “Greatest Show on Turf” team was on the cover of Madden 03? Marshall Faulk What state is NOT home to an NFL team? Oklahoma What team famously sang “The Super Bowl Shuffle” before winning their franchise’s only Super Bowl to date? Chicago Bears What year was the original John Madden Football game released? 1988 What yard line does a team attempt a two-point conversion from? Two-yard line When a quarterback takes a knee to end the game, what is the formation popularly called? Victory Formation Which Hall of Fame running back is the NFL’s Man of the Year award named after? Walter Payton Which is the only franchise to start the season 0-4 but still make the playoffs? The San Diego Chargers Which member of the Seattle Seahawks “Legion of Boom” defense was on the cover of Madden 15? Richard Sherman Which NFC team is known as “America’s Team”? Dallas Cowboys Which NFL owner famously said, “Just win, baby!”? Al Davis Which of the following countries has an NFL game NOT been played in? Italy Which of the following matchups was the only Super Bowl to go to overtime? New England vs. Atlanta Which of the following states is NOT home to at least two NFL teams? Arizona Which personnel alignment indicates there are three WRs, one RB, and one TE on the field? 11 Personnel Which quarterback caught a touchdown pass on the famous “Philly Special” in the Super Bowl? Nick Foles Which southern city has hosted a record 11 Super Bowls? Miami Who are the only teammates who were on the cover of Madden in consecutive seasons? Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady Who did John Madden share the announce booth with for eight Super Bowls? Pat Summerall Who holds the record for the all-time leading scorer in NFL history? Adam Vinatieri Who is the NFL’s all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns? Jerry Rice “Orange Crush” was the nickname given to which team’s defensive line in the 1970s? Denver Broncos “The Frozen Tundra” is the nickname given to what team’s home field? Green Bay Packers Despite their names, what state do the New York Jets and New York Giants play their home games in? New Jersey In the Super Bowl era, which pair of division rivals are the only teams to complete undefeated regular seasons? New England and Miami What other professional sport did both Deion Sanders and Bo Jackson play during their NFL careers? Baseball Which city has never hosted a Super Bowl? Chicago

