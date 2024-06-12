Madden 25 release countdown: Exact start time and date

The countdown for Madden 25 is well and truly on, and we can tell you exactly how much longer you need to wait in our guide below.

Recommended Videos

EA Sports’ latest installment of the long-running franchise features Christian McCaffrey as the cover athlete and arrives in a big year for the developer, as Madden 25 releases just a month after EA College Football 25.

Whether you’ve got early access to Madden 25 or are waiting for the full release date, you can use our countdowns in this article to see how much time is left to wait.

Madden 25 release time and date

Christian McCaffrey steps up. Image via EA

Madden 25 will be released on Aug. 19, though players who purchase the Deluxe Edition or MVP Bundle with EA College Football 25 can play the full game from Aug. 16 with three days of early access.

Although no exact release time has been confirmed for Madden 25, we expect it to follow the usual pattern as other EA Sports releases and become available at midnight local time—meaning those in New Zealand will be the first to be able to play the game due to the staggered release.

If Madden 25 bucks the trend and adopts a global release time, players globally will be able to jump in at the same time, but as this would put significant strain on the servers, it’s unlikely to be the approach.

If you want to know exactly how long you have to wait for Madden 25 early access with the Deluxe Edition, use the countdown below. The countdown is set for midnight CT on Aug. 13.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 8 : 5 : 1 7 : 4 9 : 4 6

Alternatively, if you’re sticking to the standard version of Madden 25 and won’t have early access, use the following countdown. The countdown is set for midnight CT on Aug. 16.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 9 : 1 : 1 7 : 4 9 : 4 6

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy