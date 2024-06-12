Who is the Madden 25 cover athlete?

Madden 25 is rapidly approaching. But who is gracing the cover? We have the answer.

Due to release on Aug. 16, with three days of early access from Aug. 13, Madden 25 will be the second EA Sports football title to release this year following EA College Football 25 on July 19, but it remains the only place to play with authentic NFL athletes.

The honor of gracing the cover of Madden 25 has become a big deal in the franchise’s long history, and a new face enters the frame this year. We’ve got all the details you need below.

Madden 25 cover athlete, explained

The Madden 25 cover athlete is San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. It’s his first appearance on the cover, and the first 49ers player in history to achieve the honor.

It’s also the first time a player in his position has been featured as the cover athlete on the title since Madden 25 anniversary edition in 2013, which featured Adrian Peterson and Barry Sanders.

McCaffrey dubbed the honor a “childhood dream” on social media and told the official NFL website about the importance of the achievement, saying, “It means a huge amount” and “a huge honor.”

The 49ers’ stars’ inclusion on the Madden 25 cover comes after a stellar year for the NFC Cnampion, who were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LVIII. He boasted a career-best 1,459 rushing yards, leading the NFL, and 14 rushing touchdowns.

