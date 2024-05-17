Cover art for the Deluxe Edition of EA College Football 25.
EA College Football 25 release countdown: Exact release date and start time

Ready, set, hut.
Published: May 17, 2024

The countdown is well and truly on for EA College Football 25, which brings the franchise that focuses on NCAA back into the scene after an 11-year absence—and we can tell you exactly how long there is to wait.

EA College Football 25 will include every Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) team, with thousands of licensed college athletes on the roster. It’s no surprise then that excitement for the long-awaited revival of the franchise continues to ramp up—and you can use our countdown below to find out the exact amount of time left to wait.

EA College Football 25 release time and date

Cover athletes for EA College Football 25.
The wait is almost over. Image via EA Sports

EA College Football 25 will be released on July 19, though players who purchase the Deluxe Edition or the MVP Bundle with Madden 25 will receive three days of early access from July 16.

No exact release time has been confirmed for EA College Football 25, though we expect it to follow the same pattern as previous EA Sports releases—meaning it will likely be accessible from midnight local time.

Given it will likely be a staggered release, in theory, players in New Zealand and other parts of the world can jump into the action first—though this won’t be the case if EA College Football 25 gets a global release time.

If you want to know exactly how long you have to wait to dive into EA College Football 25 with the Deluxe Edition, use our countdown below for the early access launch. The countdown is set for midnight CT on July 13.

Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.