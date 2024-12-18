This sports game just became the best-selling title of its genre in the US—and no, it’s not FIFA

There’s a new champion at the top of the sports video game hill in the United States. And while it’s not a FIFA game, it is a football one—just of the American variety.

College Football 25 has become the all-time best-selling sports video game in U.S. history when it comes to dollar sales, according to Circana Retail Tracking Service’s Mat Piscatella in a post on Bluesky this morning.

Some milestones in November. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s been a long 12 years in between College Football games after the launch of NCAA Football 14 in 2013. CFB 25 sated college football fans’ thirsts for a return to the academia gridiron in such ways that it now holds the belt as the biggest sports game in the U.S.

The long wait between CFB games likely contributed in large part to the game’s success, but it was also a well-done title that surpassed Madden as a football sim game in many ways. CFB 25 features modes like Dynasty, Road to Glory, and Ultimate Team, but one special aspect of this year’s game made it even bigger.

CFB 25 is the first college football game to sport the names and likenesses of the athletes, after a recent deal that allowed NCAA players to monetize themselves. Players who opted in to have their likenesses in the game received a minimum of $600 and a free copy of the game. And with the outrageous season of two-way player and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter of the Colorado Buffaloes, it’s been a game that’s only gotten more exciting as the season has worn on with live service updates.

As the season comes to an end, the game is now on a massive sale on Xbox, with the Deluxe Edition and Standard Edition of the game both 50 percent off.

