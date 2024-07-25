How to showboat in College Football 25

If you know you’re going to cross the goal line and score an easy touchdown in EA’s College Football 25, it doesn’t hurt to throw in a bit of showboating and amp up your fans with a display of overexuberance.

While many players are worrying about College Football 25‘s more serious mechanics and finding the best strategies to win, others are more eager to flex on their opponent. The griddy celebration is the perfect way to rub a touchdown in their face even further, and you can even precede this with some insulting and hilarious showboating.

Oh yeah. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To showboat in College Football 25, hold down LT, RT, A on Xbox or L2, R2, X on PS5 to initiate showboating movements as you run with the ball.

It’s quite simple to do, but here’s a quick little run-through and what you need to do in College Football 25 to showboat:

Boot up and begin a game of College Football 25. Play until you get into a position where your player can run to the endzone unopposed. Get to within a few yards of the goal line. Now, hold down LT, RT, A on Xbox, or L2, R2, and X on PS5 on PlayStation. If done correctly and your player is safe, they should perform a series of over-the-top moves to pre-celebrate the impending touchdown.

Showboating is fairly disrespectful, and it can be risky if not done at the correct moment. But if all things come together nicely, it’s got a great look and vibe. Plus, if you’re playing with a friend, it gives you a chance to rile them up and make the competition even feistier.

It helps if you’re in one of the loudest stadiums in College Football 25, too. You can also check out how to do a bunch of other celebrations, as well as the best XP sliders.

