Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A Houston Cougar player celebrates a touchdown in College Football 25.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
College Football

How to showboat in College Football 25

No one likes a showboat, so do it more.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|

Published: Jul 25, 2024 09:18 am

If you know you’re going to cross the goal line and score an easy touchdown in EA’s College Football 25, it doesn’t hurt to throw in a bit of showboating and amp up your fans with a display of overexuberance.

Recommended Videos

While many players are worrying about College Football 25‘s more serious mechanics and finding the best strategies to win, others are more eager to flex on their opponent. The griddy celebration is the perfect way to rub a touchdown in their face even further, and you can even precede this with some insulting and hilarious showboating.

How to showboat in College Football 25, explained

griddy celebration in college football 25
Oh yeah. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To showboat in College Football 25, hold down LT, RT, A on Xbox or L2, R2, X on PS5 to initiate showboating movements as you run with the ball.

It’s quite simple to do, but here’s a quick little run-through and what you need to do in College Football 25 to showboat:

  1. Boot up and begin a game of College Football 25.
  2. Play until you get into a position where your player can run to the endzone unopposed.
  3. Get to within a few yards of the goal line.
  4. Now, hold down LT, RT, A on Xbox, or L2, R2, and X on PS5 on PlayStation.
  5. If done correctly and your player is safe, they should perform a series of over-the-top moves to pre-celebrate the impending touchdown.

Showboating is fairly disrespectful, and it can be risky if not done at the correct moment. But if all things come together nicely, it’s got a great look and vibe. Plus, if you’re playing with a friend, it gives you a chance to rile them up and make the competition even feistier.

It helps if you’re in one of the loudest stadiums in College Football 25, too. You can also check out how to do a bunch of other celebrations, as well as the best XP sliders.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.