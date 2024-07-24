In College Football 25, one of the biggest aspects a player must worry about is how loud the crowd can be when visiting an opposing team’s home stadium.

The atmosphere at an opposing team’s stadium can be one of the most daunting aspects of any game, whether you’re playing on the field in real life or in College Football 25. In game, the loudest stadiums affects gameplay with the Stadium Pulse mechanic, which adds more difficulty during plays for visiting quarterbacks.

Whether you’re preparing for a tough road game or looking to take over with the most fervent fans, here are top 10 loudest stadiums in College Football 25.

Listen to the roar of the tiger. Image via EA Sports

From the overwhelming whiteout of Penn State, the fiery pressure of Texas A&M, to the roaring crowd at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, there are plenty of stadiums and fans across the United States that can bring the noise. There are, however, some schools that stand out among the rest when it comes to building the most deafening atmospheres in College Football 25.

Here are the 10 loudest stadiums in College Football 25:

LSU’s Tiger Stadium Penn State’s Beaver Stadium Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium Texas A&M’s Kyle Field Ohio State’s Ohio Stadium Georgia’s Sanford Stadium Wisconsin’s Camp Randall Stadium Oklahoma’s Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Florida’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Oregon’s Autzen Stadium

From iconic fight songs, chants, and other visuals, College Football 25 is truly one of the most immersive sports games on the market. If you’re heading to another team’s stadium, however, lock in and make sure you and your team are composed and ready to focus on the dub.

