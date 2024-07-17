Image Credit: Bethesda
A Clemson quarterback calls a play at the line in EA College Football 25.
That's not him. Image via EA
Category:
College Football

Who is the fastest QB in College Football 25?

Get yourself a quarterback that doesn't slack.
Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|

Published: Jul 17, 2024 09:17 am

American Football quarterbacks are the main driving force in College Football 25 thanks to their pinpoint-accurate throws and untethered need for speed.

When it comes to great quarterbacks like Dan Marino, Peyton Manning, and Tom Brady, most people think about their precision—their ability to hit a target from 30, 40, and even over 50 yards without breaking a sweat.

An understated attribute of a QB is their speed. When you need to find a few yards to reach first down, a quick QB scoot is a great option, and having a speedy player break from the pocket to pinch a few yards is invaluable in College Football 25.

Fastest QB in College Football 25, explained

A football player makes a throw in the middle of a crowd of other players, seats in a stadium can be seen in the background.
Catch me if you can. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The fastest QB in College Football 25 is easily Nate Johnson of the Vanderbilt Commodores by a wide margin.

We’ve sifted through College Football‘s quarterbacks, and Nate Johnson is unanimously the fastest QB—beating out his nearest rival by a full three points for a rating of 95 SPD.

Top 10 fastest QBs in College Football 25

Here’s a detailed list of the fastest QBs in College Football, providing a complete top 10 of the speediest quarterbacks. Use this information to decide who to go after if you want more speed on your team.

Player nameTeamSPD Rating
Nate JohnsonVanderbilt Commodores95
Michael Johnson Jr.Florida Atlantic Owls92
Mike WrightNorthwestern Wildcats91
Alex OrjiMichigan Wolverines91
Jalen MilroeAlabama Crimson Tide91
Hauss HejnyTCU91
Taylen GreenArkansas Razorbacks91
Cal SwansonIllinois Fighting Illini90
Brendan ZurbruggOklahoma Sooners90
Haynes KingGeorgia Tech Yellow Jackets90

That wraps up our comprehensive list breaking down the top 10 fastest QBs in EA’s College Football 25. But don’t stop there—expand your knowledge further by checking out how all the title’s difficulty levels work, as well as the best passing settings and best tips for Dynasty mode.

Author
