Who is the fastest QB in College Football 25?

American Football quarterbacks are the main driving force in College Football 25 thanks to their pinpoint-accurate throws and untethered need for speed.

When it comes to great quarterbacks like Dan Marino, Peyton Manning, and Tom Brady, most people think about their precision—their ability to hit a target from 30, 40, and even over 50 yards without breaking a sweat.

An understated attribute of a QB is their speed. When you need to find a few yards to reach first down, a quick QB scoot is a great option, and having a speedy player break from the pocket to pinch a few yards is invaluable in College Football 25.

Fastest QB in College Football 25, explained

Catch me if you can. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The fastest QB in College Football 25 is easily Nate Johnson of the Vanderbilt Commodores by a wide margin.

We’ve sifted through College Football‘s quarterbacks, and Nate Johnson is unanimously the fastest QB—beating out his nearest rival by a full three points for a rating of 95 SPD.

Top 10 fastest QBs in College Football 25

Here’s a detailed list of the fastest QBs in College Football, providing a complete top 10 of the speediest quarterbacks. Use this information to decide who to go after if you want more speed on your team.

Player name Team SPD Rating Nate Johnson Vanderbilt Commodores 95 Michael Johnson Jr. Florida Atlantic Owls 92 Mike Wright Northwestern Wildcats 91 Alex Orji Michigan Wolverines 91 Jalen Milroe Alabama Crimson Tide 91 Hauss Hejny TCU 91 Taylen Green Arkansas Razorbacks 91 Cal Swanson Illinois Fighting Illini 90 Brendan Zurbrugg Oklahoma Sooners 90 Haynes King Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 90

