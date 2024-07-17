8 College Football 25 recruiting tips for mastering Dynasty

Recruiting is fundamental in College Football 25 Dynasty, but it can be overwhelming due to how in-depth it is, so we’re here to help with eight tips to help you master the mechanic.

Each year in Dynasty, players will leave their squad for other Colleges or to make their dreams come true in the NFL, and it’s key to manage the future and the present with recruiting so you don’t fall behind your rivals.

Without further ado, here are our recruiting tips for College Football 25.

Start as a Recruiter

The best choice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When starting a Dynasty mode in College Football 25, you are given the choice of three archetypes for your coach that provide different benefits—but Recruiter is the clear choice if you want to get the best classes each year.

With the Recruiter archetype, you scout faster and recruit better than the other two archetype options, a benefit that is invaluable as you progress through Dynasty and it should not be ignored.

Time management

Each week, you have a set amount of hours in Dynasty to put towards recruitment, which are spent on everything from scouting players to actions like sending a DM or contacting friends and family—so it’s crucial to balance everything.

Putting all your focus on one player is a quick way to drain the hours available to you, so it’s advisable to spread your attention on several potential recruits—and make sure you manage your actions weekly as these roll over so, if you don’t, you’ll be DM’ing the player every week.

Be realistic

Waste of time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Everyone wants to land a bunch of five-star recruits for their team in College Football 25 but the reality is you’re unlikely to be in the running if you are not at the helm of a top school, so throwing too much focus their way is a waste of resources.

When chasing higher-tier recruits, closer attention needs to be paid to the player’s Dealbreaker and what they are looking for. If you are at a low-tier or mid-tier team, be careful when chasing these players and prioritize those who are from your state and want to be close to home.

Focus on your needs

There’s no point signing a bunch of top-quality recruits if they don’t fit into your team and balancing your focus on various positions is vital. For example, there’s no point having three great running backs and neglecting your wide receivers.

Players in positions you need are highlighted on the Prospect List but you can also see a breakdown of exactly what you need from the My School page by hitting the designated button (RS on Xbox, R3 on PlayStation), which brings us to the following.

Keep an eye on My School page

Push to improve. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The My School tab in the recruiting menu has a bunch of vital information about your current college, showing where they excel and areas that need improvement—as well as those who are at risk of leaving if their requirements are not met.

Some of these, like Academic Prestige, are out of your hands and cannot be changed, but others like Coach Prestige are affected by your ranking and those of your colleagues. If you find yourself lacking in a particular area, look to see how it can be improved.

Find low-rated gems

Five-star recruits are the big-money additions for your Dynasty but they take a lot of work and have a lot of competition for their signature. On top of this, they’re only one player, so having a bunch of two-to-three-star recruits may be more beneficial.

There’s no better feeling in College Football 25 than landing a diamond in the rough, so make sure you’re scouting players with a variety of star ratings. If you can master this area of recruitment, things will be a lot easier in the long term.

Use filters

Plenty of info. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Players on the Prospect List in Dynasty are automatically filtered to be those recommended by the game, where the player has high interest, is from your home state, and matches your needs, but there’s plenty of customization available.

You can filter almost everything on the Prospect List, from showing only five-star players to showing those who are highly interested in your school. You can also see how many Scholarship offers a player has received, which can help you identify those who fly under the radar.

Consider scholarships carefully

This goes back to the point I made about being realistic when chasing recruits in Dynasty mode, as Scholarships are the most valuable resource available to you, and as such, they are limited, with only 35 offers available each season.

If a player rejects your offer, it is still deducted from your overall amount, so be very careful—particularly when chasing players who have received offers from several teams. Though it can be handy to get offers in early, it’s often best to use these as the icing on the cake to sweeten a deal.

