How to celebrate in College Football 25

Ever watched a college football game and thought, “Man, these kids have style!”? Well, that swagger comes to your living room with College Football 25. This game’s not just about touchdowns—it’s about celebrating like you’ve just won the national championship, even if you’ve only gained a first down.

Recommended Videos

Every time you get a touchdown, first down, or an interception, you’ll have a brief moment to celebrate in College Football 25. At the time of writing, there are 28 celebrations in the game, 20 of which are touchdown celebrations. While most of these reflections of joy can look standard, we might start seeing the latest TikTok dance crazes and celebrations inspired by Fortnite emotes as developers roll out more content for the game.

College Football 25 is the new kid on the block, and it’s been over a decade since we’ve had a proper college football game. EA’s probably playing it cool for now, seeing how fans react before unleashing a whole carnival of new moves while the current celebration meta develops on its own.

All touchdown celebrations in College Football 25

A touchdown is the best opportunity to rack up points, and also get into your opponent’s head. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All players in College Football 25 can perform the following celebrations after a touchdown.

Come at me bro: Right Stick right + Right Bumper/R1

Right Stick right + Right Bumper/R1 Cross Up: Right Stick right + Left Bumper/L1

Right Stick right + Left Bumper/L1 Head Swag: Right Stick left + Left Bumper/L1

Right Stick left + Left Bumper/L1 I Can’t Hear You: Right Stick right + Left Trigger/L2

Right Stick right + Left Trigger/L2 Ice in my veins: Right Stick left

Right Stick left It’s Time: Right Stick down + Left Bumper/L1

Right Stick down + Left Bumper/L1 Jacked: Right Stick down

Right Stick down Little Baby: Right Stick right + Right Trigger/R2

Right Stick right + Right Trigger/R2 Mic Drop: Right Stick down + Right Bumper/R1

Right Stick down + Right Bumper/R1 On his head: Right Stick down + Right Trigger/R2

Right Stick down + Right Trigger/R2 Point to fans: Right Stick up + Right Bumper/R1

Right Stick up + Right Bumper/R1 Put em to sleep: Right Stick left + Right Trigger/R2

Right Stick left + Right Trigger/R2 Salute or Show The Ice (Colorado Only): Right Stick left + Right Bumper/R1

Right Stick left + Right Bumper/R1 Shoot the arrow: Right Stick right

Right Stick right Strike a Pose: Right Stick left + Left Trigger/L2

Right Stick left + Left Trigger/L2 The King: Right Stick down + Left Trigger/L2

Right Stick down + Left Trigger/L2 Tiger Swag: Right Stick up + Left Trigger/L2

Right Stick up + Left Trigger/L2 Vibes: Right Stick up

Right Stick up Wave Goodbye: Right Stick up + Right Trigger/R2

Right Stick up + Right Trigger/R2 Who Cares: Right Stick up + Left Bumper/L1

All first down celebrations in College Football 25

A First Down matters and you deserve a celebration. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The following celebrations are available after a first down:

Signal It: Right Stick up

Right Stick up Touch em up: Right Stick right

Right Stick right Jacked Right: Right Stick down

Right Stick down Shake it off: Right Stick left

All interception celebrations in College Football 25

Make sure your defensive coordination doesn’t go unnoticed. Image via EA Sports

Celebrations after interceptions are currently as follows:

Wave Goodbye: Right Stick up

Right Stick up Why you throwing my way: Right Stick right

Right Stick right Strapped: Right Stick down

Right Stick down Head Swag: Right Stick left

For those looking to maximize their celebration opportunities, it pays to be strategic. The key is to avoid choosing the weakest teams and starting match-ups at a disadvantage. Also, mastering the best defensive and offensive playbooks can lead to more game-changing plays and, consequently, more chances to flaunt those carefully chosen celebrations.

Pulling off an epic touchdown dance or an interception celebration feels much sweeter when it’s done in one of the game’s largest, most iconic stadiums. The roar of a massive crowd adds an extra layer of excitement to every celebratory moment.

For me, winning in College Football 25 isn’t everything—winning in style is what truly matters. So, if you ever get me as an opponent, expect to see a team with the best uniforms in College Football 25 never skipping a celebration chance.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy