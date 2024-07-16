Looking good is half the battle when it comes to taking the field on the gridiron. Thankfully, College Football 25 has no shortage of awesome options.

When deciding which team to suit up with in College Football 25, there’s really only one choice to be made: Who has the most badass uniforms? Sure, a good Pipeline or the best passing settings are important, but fashion trumps all. We’ve compiled a list of our favorites to help you make your decision, but scrolling through the list of dozens of teams to find one for yourself is worth it, too.

Here’s our picks for the 10 best uniforms in College Football 25.

Best uniforms in College Football 25

What fit makes your list? Image via EA

Oregon Ducks

Quack. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Ducks always bring the hype each year with their uniforms, and 2024’s season is no different. The classic green and yellow combo is accented by yet another dope helmet design featuring some ducky wings.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

RUDY! RUDY! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Golden Domers will always make this list for the sheer classic vibes of their uniform, arguably the best ever to utilize the combination of blue and gold.

New Mexico Lobos

A gorgeous combo. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The helmet really shines in this uniform combo. Red, white, and gray makes for a beautiful contrast, especially on the helmet with the awesome wolf logo taking center stage.

Michigan Wolverines (All Blue)

They blue themselves. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I am the farthest thing from a Michigan fan (my dream school was Penn State), but even I can’t deny this alternate all blue uniform goes absolutely hard, even moreso than the classic with yellow pants.

Texas Tech Red Raiders (Away Option)

Raiding in red. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I’m not sure what it is about this combination. Maybe it just reminds me of the golden era of the Atlanta Falcons or something. In truth, it’s just a perfect execution of the red and black colorway.

Miami Hurricanes (Alternate)

Tastes like Gatorade. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Growing up, the Miami Hurricanes were the coolest team. And even though they haven’t found glory in quite some time, the classic green and orange combo just works. I especially like the green on green combo shown here.

Buffalo Bulls (Alternate)

So clean. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Full disclosure: blue and black is my favorite color combo. Also, I attended this school. So I’m totally biased, but you can’t deny the awesomeness of this uniform. The new-ish logo on the helmet really tops it all off.

Boise State Broncos

True blue. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When your gaudy blue uniform matches your gaudy blue football field, you will always deserve a spot on this list.

San Diego State Aztecs

Another great executor of red and black. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This uniform isn’t too special, but the helmet for San Diego State makes them stand out from the crowd. Take a look at an up-close, detailed picture of the helmet here to see what I’m talking about.

Tulane Green Wave (Alternate)

A unique combo. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tulane’s default uniform is nothing to get excited about, but when they bring the secondary baby blue color to the forefront with their alternate home uniform, it becomes something special. The green accents pop so well here.

