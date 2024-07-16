College Football 25 is the revival of a fan-favorite EA Sports franchise, and players are already scratching their heads wondering what the best Pipelines are—and we’ve made our suggestions.

Recommended Videos

Pipelines in College Football 25 play a big role in recruiting players in Dynasty mode, so understanding the mechanics is crucial, and we’ve got a full explainer of Pipelines here for you to check out.

If you already understand Pipelines and are wondering what the best options are, we’ve got you covered.

College Football 25 best Pipelines, listed

Snatch the best. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best Pipelines in College Football 25 largely depend on the team you select in Dynasty mode, as pairing your coach’s primary Pipeline with a Pipeline where the college you choose is strong provides the best chance of landing top recruits in that region.

Therefore, if you intend to stick with a single team throughout your Dynasty, choose a Pipeline that matches your team. If you plan to see where your career takes you and move across teams, however, there are other options to consider.

EA Sports has put a lot of effort into balancing the Pipelines, but some regions are seen as a hotbed for talent and may be the best areas to select when choosing your coach’s primary Pipeline—though, at this stage, it’s unknown whether some areas genuinely provide better options than others.

Historically, these have been the best Pipelines in the series, and if the mechanics are similar, with some areas stronger than others, we expect these to be the best Pipelines in College Football 25.

Central Florida

East Texas

Metro Atlanta

North Florida

North Texas

South Florida

South Georgia

Southern California

Southwest Texas

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy