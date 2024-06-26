Best teams to start a dynasty with in EA College Football 25

EA College Football 25 represents the return of a beloved sports franchise, but with it also comes the long-awaited return of Dynasty mode.

Recommended Videos

Dynasty mode has long been considered one of the favorite modes for those that have extensively played NCAA Football games. Rather than focusing on winning a championship in one season, Dynasty lets you fully control every aspect of a program across years, even decades. Recruiting will be a major focus, as recruits will consider program and conference prestige, playing time opportunities, proximity to home, and numerous other factors.

While many will simply choose their alma mater or their favorite team, there are a few teams that standout for those still deciding who to build a dynasty with in EA College Football 25. So we’ve put a few suggestions together.

Best teams to choose in Dynasty Mode in EA College Football 25

Michigan

The game’s cover athlete already in your backfield. Image via EA

Winning back-to-back national championships is no easy feat, but with coach Jim Harbaugh leaving for the NFL, the time is ripe for you to step in and lead the Michigan Wolverines to a second straight title.

Michigan may be the reigning champions, but you’ll face a challenge with so few of last year’s starters returning for this season. You will still have Donovan Edwards, the running back who rushed for two TDs in last year’s national championship game, though, as well as a number of key starters. As a major program, you should have no problem attracting recruits, and any team that comes into the Big House is going to have a tough time contending with the noise.

SMU

During the early 1980s, the Southern Methodist University Mustangs were an unstoppable dynasty, claiming two national championships and posting a 49–9–1 record from 1980 to 1984. But in 1987, SMU became the first and only team to receive the NCAA “death penalty” for numerous rule violations.

The probations on recruiting and bowl games, coupled with the loss of over 50 new scholarship positions and the complete cancelation of the 1988 season, set back SMU considerably. Restoring the SMU name to glory is the ultimate challenge for any head coach, but now they’re in a Power Five conference in the ACC, which should help with your recruiting.

Oregon

The Ducks have always had flashy uniforms and flashier offenses, but the only thing they’ve never had in the program’s history is a national championship. Regarded as one of the best programs to never take home the big one, Oregon has come close on two occasions: in 2010 and 2014.

Oregon now enters a new era, as the program moves to the illustrious Big Ten conference and leaves behind the Pac-12, along with UCLA, USC, and the University of Washington. The Ducks have lost a number of offensive weapons to the NFL Draft, so you’ll have your work cut out for you. But with Oregon State still in what remains of the Pac-12 conference, you should have an edge recruiting players from your home state.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy