Cover athletes for EA College Football 25.
College Football

Who are the EA College Football 25 cover stars?

New faces.
Published: May 17, 2024

EA Sports has revived an age-old franchise with College Football 25 after an 11-year absence and has given some new faces the prestige of being cover stars for the title.

College Football 25 has three cover stars for the title, providing the trio with an illustrious honor, and we’ve got all the details you need on the College Football 25 cover stars below.

All EA College Football 25 cover stars

Cover art for the Deluxe Edition of EA College Football 25.
The cover stars for College Football 25 were announced by EA Sports on May 16, with three players standing front and center for the revival of the franchise. They are the first cover athletes for the College Football series since Denard Robinson in NCAA 14, who went on to play in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

You can see them all in the table below:

Player NameTeamPosition
Quinn EwersTexas LonghornsQuarterback
Donovan EdwardsMichigan WolverinesRunning Back
Travis HunterColorado BuffaloesDefensive Back/Wide Receiver

While the Deluxe Edition of College Football 25 includes the names of Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins, and Georgia quarterback Carson Beck on the back of jerseys, they are technically not classed as cover athletes.

Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.