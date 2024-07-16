What are Pipelines in College Football 25?

College Football 25 is here after a 10-year hiatus for the franchise, and Dynasty mode is set to be one of the most popular modes—but how does the Pipeline system work? We’ve explained it all.

In College Football 25 Dynasty mode, you begin your career as a coach and take control of everything the team has to manage, including your team on game day and recruitment, with Pipelines playing a huge part in the latter.

We’ve got everything you need to know about Pipelines below.

Pipelines in College Football 25, explained

Make your choice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pipelines in College Football 25 is a recruiting mechanic that features in Dynasty mode and has a big impact on the recruits you can add to your team and their quality. Therefore, a strong understanding of Pipelines is required.

When you create a coach, you also select a primary Pipeline, and each team in the game has Pipelines where they are strongest. If your Pipeline matches a College Pipeline, your chances of recruiting top players from that region increase—though other factors are at play, like Brand Exposure, Academic Prestige, and Athletic Facilities.

Some Pipelines are stronger than others, however, with Florida’s three separate Pipelines being more valuable than New York and New Jersey (Big Apple Pipeline), and each College has levels with specific Pipelines—though these are set in stone and cannot be increased.

This makes choosing the primary Pipeline when you create your coach important. If you plan to stay at a single team throughout your College Football 25 Dynasty, choose a Pipeline that fits into the same region, but if you plan to move to other teams, consider selecting a Pipeline with the best recruitment.

You can, however, change the primary Pipeline of your created coach using the Edit Coach option in Dynasty, though some may feel this constitutes cheating—the choice is yours.

All College Football 25 Pipelines, listed

There are 50 Pipelines in College Football 25, which divide the United States into zones, but it’s not a simple split of the states. Instead, some states are combined, while others, like Florida, have several different Pipelines.

We’ve listed all 50 College Football 25 Pipelines here:

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

Big Apple

Big Sky

Central Florida

Colorado

East Texas

Hawaii

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Metro Atlanta

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Nebraska

Nevada

New England

New Mexico

North Carolina

North Florida

North Texas

Northern California

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pacific Northwest

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

South Florida

South Georgia

Southern California

Southwest Texas

Tennessee

Tidewater

Utah

West Virginia

Wisconsin

