The 10 worst teams in EA College Football 25

There are many different teams in College Football 25 you can control, whether you’re looking to dominate the competition with a top-10 school or pull off a Cinderella-like storybook victory with some of the lower-tier teams in the college scene.

Recommended Videos

Teams in College Football 25 are ranked by star power and overall, which is calculated after marking their overall offensive and defensive rating. Some teams can have some pretty low ratings due to their lack of top-tier talent, but that doesn’t mean that they can’t pull off some miraculous upsets.

If you’re looking for a challenge in one of the biggest releases of the year, here are the 10 worst teams in College Football 25.

The 10 worst teams in College Football 25

The stadiums might not be as full at these colleges. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Among the 10 worst teams in College Football 25, none are higher than a 75 overall and none have more than a one and a half star power. They will need plenty of work if you’re taking over any of these programs, whether that’s rebuilding the team by improving the coaching staff, recruiting better talent, and making the run to the national championship.

School Name Conference Star Power Overall (OVR) Offensive OVR Defensive OVR Ball State Cardinals MAC 1☆ 71 73 71 Kennesaw State Owls C-USA 1☆ 71 73 71 UL Monroe Warhawks SBC 1½☆ 71 73 71 Buffalo Bulls MAC 1½☆ 73 73 74 Ohio Bobcats MAC 1½☆ 73 74 73 James Madison Dukes SBC 1½☆ 73 75 73 Air Force Falcons MWC 1½☆ 74 76 74 Akron Zips MAC 1½☆ 74 74 74 Old Dominion Monarchs SBC 1☆ 74 73 76 New Mexico Lobos MWC 1☆ 74 74 75

You will need to improve multiple aspects of these collegiate programs, but in Road to Glory, you will have a chance to carry any of these schools to an incredible Cinderella story that will be etched in the history books forever. If you’re looking for a challenge and are a sucker for underdogs, these schools could be a perfect match.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy