The 10 worst teams in EA College Football 25

Plenty of work ahead of these programs.
Tyler Esguerra
Published: Jul 17, 2024 11:18 am

There are many different teams in College Football 25 you can control, whether you’re looking to dominate the competition with a top-10 school or pull off a Cinderella-like storybook victory with some of the lower-tier teams in the college scene.

Teams in College Football 25 are ranked by star power and overall, which is calculated after marking their overall offensive and defensive rating. Some teams can have some pretty low ratings due to their lack of top-tier talent, but that doesn’t mean that they can’t pull off some miraculous upsets.

If you’re looking for a challenge in one of the biggest releases of the year, here are the 10 worst teams in College Football 25.

Washington State players entering the field for a game.
The stadiums might not be as full at these colleges. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Among the 10 worst teams in College Football 25, none are higher than a 75 overall and none have more than a one and a half star power. They will need plenty of work if you’re taking over any of these programs, whether that’s rebuilding the team by improving the coaching staff, recruiting better talent, and making the run to the national championship.

School NameConferenceStar PowerOverall (OVR)Offensive OVRDefensive OVR
Ball State CardinalsMAC1☆717371
Kennesaw State OwlsC-USA1☆717371
UL Monroe WarhawksSBC1½☆717371
Buffalo BullsMAC1½☆737374
Ohio BobcatsMAC1½☆737473
James Madison DukesSBC1½☆737573
Air Force FalconsMWC1½☆747674
Akron ZipsMAC1½☆747474
Old Dominion MonarchsSBC1☆747376
New Mexico LobosMWC1☆747475

You will need to improve multiple aspects of these collegiate programs, but in Road to Glory, you will have a chance to carry any of these schools to an incredible Cinderella story that will be etched in the history books forever. If you’re looking for a challenge and are a sucker for underdogs, these schools could be a perfect match.

