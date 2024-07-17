College Football 25 has become one of the most popular releases for consoles, bringing countless fans as they finally return to the gridiron in some of the biggest stadiums in the United States.

There are many different stadiums to discover and relive as you make your way across each conference. From the intimidating purple and gold sea at LSU’s Tigers Stadium to the daunting Horseshoe at Ohio State, there are some atmospheres you’ll hate to visit as an opposing team, but thrive in if it’s your home turf.

If you’re looking to break down your opponent with the help of thousands of your adoring fans, here are the top 10 biggest stadiums in College Football 25.

College Football 25’s top 10 biggest stadiums, ranked

The crowds are huge, and the cheers are loud. Image via EA

Across the top 10 largest stadiums, eight of them have an official spectator capacity of over 100 thousand people, allowing the most die-hard fanatics to pile into the stadium to show their fervent support for their favorite teams.

From the historic Rose Bowl in Pasadena to the raucous Big House at Michigan, these 10 stadiums will be absolutely packed with fans who are ready to scream their heads off for an entire game. Remember, however, that even though a stadium might not be as big as another, the fans can still create one of the toughest atmospheres for a visiting squad.

Here are the 10 biggest stadiums in the college football scene that you can experience in College Football 25 now.

School Stadium name Official capacity Michigan Michigan Stadium 107,601 Penn State Beaver Stadium 106,572 Ohio State Ohio Stadium 102,780 Texas A&M Kyle Field 102,733 LSU Tiger Stadium 102,321 Tennessee Neyland Stadium 101,915 Alabama Bryant-Denny Stadium 101,821 Texas Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium 100,119 Georgia Sanford Stadium 92,746 UCLA Rose Bowl 91,136

