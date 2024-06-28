EA College Football 25 rankings – 10 toughest places to play

After a long hiatus, EA Sports is giving the NCAA the treatment it deserves with College Football 25, and new mechanics make it harder to play on the road—and we’ve got an outline of the toughest places to play.
New features to the gameplay experience in College Football 25 make Homefield Advantage have a “significant impact” in College Football 25, leading to blurred receiver routes, incorrect play art, and more.
This will make games in College Football 25 feel much more varied when you take to the field, and there are 10 places in particular where you should be prepared for a tough ride, as outlined below.
Top 10 toughest places to play in EA College Football 25
College Football 25 identified the toughest places to play by using historical stats like home winning percentage, attendance, winning streaks, team prestige, and more, resulting in specific venues that will test your abilities.
Rankings are subject to change in future updates to College Football 25, but you can check out the list below for the more challenging places to play, as revealed in EA Sports’ Rankings Week blog.
|Ranking
|Team
|Venue
|One
|Texas A&M
|Kyle Field
|Two
|Alabama
|Bryant-Denny Stadium
|Three
|LSU
|Tiger Stadium
|Four
|Ohio State
|Ohio Stadium
|Five
|Georgia
|Sanford Stadium
|Six
|Penn State
|Beaver Stadium
|Seven
|Wisconsin
|Camp Randall Stadium
|Eight
|Oklahoma
|Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
|Nine
|Florida State
|Doak S. Campbell Stadium
|10
|Florida
|Ben Hill Griffin Stadium