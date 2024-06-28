Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
The LSU mascot in College Football 25.
Image via EA Sports
Category:
College Football

EA College Football 25 rankings – 10 toughest places to play

Up against it.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Jun 28, 2024 05:16 am

After a long hiatus, EA Sports is giving the NCAA the treatment it deserves with College Football 25, and new mechanics make it harder to play on the road—and we’ve got an outline of the toughest places to play.

Recommended Videos

New features to the gameplay experience in College Football 25 make Homefield Advantage have a “significant impact” in College Football 25, leading to blurred receiver routes, incorrect play art, and more.

This will make games in College Football 25 feel much more varied when you take to the field, and there are 10 places in particular where you should be prepared for a tough ride, as outlined below.

Top 10 toughest places to play in EA College Football 25

An image showing the toughest venues in College Football 25.
Road trip. Image via EA Sports

College Football 25 identified the toughest places to play by using historical stats like home winning percentage, attendance, winning streaks, team prestige, and more, resulting in specific venues that will test your abilities.

Rankings are subject to change in future updates to College Football 25, but you can check out the list below for the more challenging places to play, as revealed in EA Sports’ Rankings Week blog.

RankingTeamVenue
OneTexas A&MKyle Field
TwoAlabamaBryant-Denny Stadium
ThreeLSUTiger Stadium
FourOhio StateOhio Stadium
FiveGeorgiaSanford Stadium
SixPenn StateBeaver Stadium
SevenWisconsinCamp Randall Stadium
EightOklahomaGaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
NineFlorida StateDoak S. Campbell Stadium
10FloridaBen Hill Griffin Stadium
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.
twitter youtube Link to twitch.tv