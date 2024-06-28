EA College Football 25 rankings – 10 toughest places to play

After a long hiatus, EA Sports is giving the NCAA the treatment it deserves with College Football 25, and new mechanics make it harder to play on the road—and we’ve got an outline of the toughest places to play.

New features to the gameplay experience in College Football 25 make Homefield Advantage have a “significant impact” in College Football 25, leading to blurred receiver routes, incorrect play art, and more.

This will make games in College Football 25 feel much more varied when you take to the field, and there are 10 places in particular where you should be prepared for a tough ride, as outlined below.

Top 10 toughest places to play in EA College Football 25

Road trip. Image via EA Sports

College Football 25 identified the toughest places to play by using historical stats like home winning percentage, attendance, winning streaks, team prestige, and more, resulting in specific venues that will test your abilities.

Rankings are subject to change in future updates to College Football 25, but you can check out the list below for the more challenging places to play, as revealed in EA Sports’ Rankings Week blog.

Ranking Team Venue One Texas A&M Kyle Field Two Alabama Bryant-Denny Stadium Three LSU Tiger Stadium Four Ohio State Ohio Stadium Five Georgia Sanford Stadium Six Penn State Beaver Stadium Seven Wisconsin Camp Randall Stadium Eight Oklahoma Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Nine Florida State Doak S. Campbell Stadium 10 Florida Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

