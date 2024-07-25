Finding the balance with XP sliders in College Football 25 can be a game-changer. If you want to find the most realistic approach, we’ve got you covered.

XP sliders in College Football 25 control the rate players in different positions gain experience, with the standard rates in the game providing much slower gains for some positions than others—which isn’t the best approach.

Whether you’re playing Road to Glory or Dynasty, settling on the right XP sliders is vital for balance, and we’re here to help with the best we’ve come across.

Best XP slider settings for CFB 25

Mix it up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best XP sliders for College Football 25 we’ve encountered come from Reddit user DangerousFeeling, who creates gameplay sliders on various sports titles. We’ve got all the settings to tweak below.

Position XP Slider setting Coach Normal Quarterbacks 178 Halfbacks 108 Tight Ends 184 Wide Receivers 96 Full Backs 112 Tackles 82 Guards 78 Centers 86 Defensive Ends 78 Defensive Tackles 118 Middle Linebackers 72 Outside Linebackers 82 Cornerbacks 108 Free Safeties 188 Strong Safeties 196 Kickers 100 Punters 100

