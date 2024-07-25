Finding the balance with XP sliders in College Football 25 can be a game-changer. If you want to find the most realistic approach, we’ve got you covered.
XP sliders in College Football 25 control the rate players in different positions gain experience, with the standard rates in the game providing much slower gains for some positions than others—which isn’t the best approach.
Whether you’re playing Road to Glory or Dynasty, settling on the right XP sliders is vital for balance, and we’re here to help with the best we’ve come across.
Best XP slider settings for CFB 25
The best XP sliders for College Football 25 we’ve encountered come from Reddit user DangerousFeeling, who creates gameplay sliders on various sports titles. We’ve got all the settings to tweak below.
|Position
|XP Slider setting
|Coach
|Normal
|Quarterbacks
|178
|Halfbacks
|108
|Tight Ends
|184
|Wide Receivers
|96
|Full Backs
|112
|Tackles
|82
|Guards
|78
|Centers
|86
|Defensive Ends
|78
|Defensive Tackles
|118
|Middle Linebackers
|72
|Outside Linebackers
|82
|Cornerbacks
|108
|Free Safeties
|188
|Strong Safeties
|196
|Kickers
|100
|Punters
|100
Published: Jul 25, 2024