Best XP sliders for College Football 25

Perfectly balanced, as all things should be.
Published: Jul 25, 2024 05:22 am

Finding the balance with XP sliders in College Football 25 can be a game-changer. If you want to find the most realistic approach, we’ve got you covered.

XP sliders in College Football 25 control the rate players in different positions gain experience, with the standard rates in the game providing much slower gains for some positions than others—which isn’t the best approach.

Whether you’re playing Road to Glory or Dynasty, settling on the right XP sliders is vital for balance, and we’re here to help with the best we’ve come across.

Best XP slider settings for CFB 25

Custom College Football 25 XP sliders shown in a menu.
Mix it up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best XP sliders for College Football 25 we’ve encountered come from Reddit user DangerousFeeling, who creates gameplay sliders on various sports titles. We’ve got all the settings to tweak below.

PositionXP Slider setting
CoachNormal
Quarterbacks178
Halfbacks108
Tight Ends184
Wide Receivers96
Full Backs112
Tackles82
Guards78
Centers86
Defensive Ends78
Defensive Tackles118
Middle Linebackers72
Outside Linebackers82
Cornerbacks108
Free Safeties188
Strong Safeties196
Kickers100
Punters100
