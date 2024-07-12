What is EA College Football 25’s Road to Glory mode?

College football fans are preparing their eye paint and their favorite jerseys as they get ready to represent their favorite teams on the gridiron with EA College Football 25. Dreamers can also step into the shoes of four different types of prospects as they take their first steps to greatness in the Road to Glory game mode.

College Football 25‘s Road to Glory mode allows you to choose from different paths, whether you are starting as a supposed chosen one with tons of hype to an underdog recruit trying to make a name for themselves. You can make multiple different decisions for your career, whether that’s maintain your health, making deals, and much more.

Here are all of the details around College Football 25‘s Road to Glory.

Breaking down EA College Football 25 Road to Glory

1) Creating your future star

Your journey begins here. Image via EA Sports

In College Football 25 Road to Glory, players get a chance to pick from one of four different career paths, depending on the challenge you’d like to embark on. You’ll also choose from quarterback, running back, wide receiver, linebacker, or cornerback as your available positions. Here are all of the options you’ll have when you start the mode up:

Elite : As an Elite five-star prospect, players start up with a 79 overall to kick off the journey. They are expected to get plenty of playing time, and start on most of the colleges in the game. You’ll also get one mental ability and five starting skill points, which should help make your transition into the game much easier.

: As an Elite five-star prospect, players start up with a 79 overall to kick off the journey. They are expected to get plenty of playing time, and start on most of the colleges in the game. You’ll also get one mental ability and five starting skill points, which should help make your transition into the game much easier. Blue Chip : A Blue Chip player is a four-star recruit with a 75 overall that gets one mental ability and four skill points to upgrade. Most colleges will give heavy playing time to a Blue Chip, and should be a massive addition to their roster.

: A Blue Chip player is a four-star recruit with a 75 overall that gets one mental ability and four skill points to upgrade. Most colleges will give heavy playing time to a Blue Chip, and should be a massive addition to their roster. Contributor : Although you’re only a three-star prospect, you’ll still get about three skill points to help your case for getting some playing time on almost any program in the country. You’ll start up as a 67 overall, which should be a bit of a challenge for most players as you jump into your goal to become a star.

: Although you’re only a three-star prospect, you’ll still get about three skill points to help your case for getting some playing time on almost any program in the country. You’ll start up as a 67 overall, which should be a bit of a challenge for most players as you jump into your goal to become a star. Underdog: This is where true legends are made. Down in the trenches, where hard work and the grind is the only thing that will separate you from the rest of the competition. At a 60 overall, you’ll need to show just how badly you want the recognition and the spotlight, especially with only two skill points to use.

Afterward, you’ll get to choose your player information, appearance, player archetype, and a mental ability that gives you an edge in specific situations, such as gaining more composure during home games, more composure on the road, and limiting your composure loss as a whole.

2) Choose your school

Where will you build your story? Image via EA Sports

After creating your character, you’ll get to choose the school you’ll be attending. You’ll need to be aware of the school’s interest in your talents, especially if their depth at your position is stacked with stars. You’ll also be shown what kind of opportunities you’ll have for deals, your job security, and coaching staff capabilities.

3) Time management is key

Although you will want to play out your games and manage your practice every week, there are also some important details you’ll have to balance as you live out your life as a superstar college athlete. Joining the team is only the first step you’ll take to becoming a successful star in college circuit, since you’ll be responsible for:

Academics : Focusing on studies will maintain your grade point average, which you need in order to stay eligible for the team.

: Focusing on studies will maintain your grade point average, which you need in order to stay eligible for the team. Leadership : Leadership events will help build respect and trust from teammates and coaches, which could help you earn a new role on the squad.

: Leadership events will help build respect and trust from teammates and coaches, which could help you earn a new role on the squad. Health : Staying healthy will ensure you’ll be injury-free throughout the whole year.

: Staying healthy will ensure you’ll be injury-free throughout the whole year. Training : More training means extra boosts to your attributes and skills, which never hurts when looking to gain the upper hand against your competition.

: More training means extra boosts to your attributes and skills, which never hurts when looking to gain the upper hand against your competition. Brand: Increase your brand stock to boost your popularity and open more opportunities for endorsements and other benefits.

Ultimately, you’ll have to balance your whole schedule around creating a good flow for your life in and out of football, before you even step onto the field.

4) The game is changed

From managing wear and tear to calling plays and using mental abilities, there are so many different aspects you must pay attention to while keeping your head on a swivel. This is no walk in the park, and whether you’re a quarterback hunting for a target or a cornerback ready to deliver a devastating hit, you need to manage yourself accordingly.

