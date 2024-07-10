Best players in EA College Football 25, ranked

Welcome to the big stage with EA College Football 25, where the best college teams in the U.S. will be colliding on the gridiron. There are hundreds of different players to control, but there are select players who are the cream of the crop across the nation.

Recommended Videos

From offensive superstars to stalwart defensive machines, there are explosive players at almost every position on every team in the system. There are just over 100 players ranked at a 90 overall or higher, but there are only three players with overalls over 95, and there isn’t a player in the game at a 99 overall on launch.

There are plenty of promising prospects to show out with, but if you’re looking for the best players on the field, here are the top-rated stars in College Football 25.

Top 10 rated players in EA College Football 25

Grind and glory. Screenshot by Dot Esports from EA Sports College YouTube

The top 10 rated players in EA College Football 25 boast a 95 overall or higher, with four players in the Southeastern Conference, four players from the Big 10 Conference, and two players from the Big 12 Conference. Surprisingly enough, only one of the game’s cover stars made it into the top 10, while the other two are among the top 50.

Before launch, Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter is rated as a 95 overall, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has a 92 overall, and Michigan halfback Donovan Edwards is rated as a 91 overall. There are also no quarterbacks in the top 15 ratings for the game, with the highest-rated QB sitting at 17 with Colorado’s own Shedeur Sanders at a 93 overall.

Here are the top 10 best players in College Football 25 at launch.

Player Name Position Team Rating Will Johnson CB Michigan 96 Will Campbell LT Louisiana State 96 Ollie Gordon II HB Oklahoma State 96 James Pearce Jr. RE Tennessee 95 Caleb Downs FS Ohio State 95 Travis Hunter WR Colorado 95 Malaki Starks FS Georgia 95 Mason Graham DR Michigan 95 Quinshon Judkins HB Ohio State 95 Tate Ratledge RG Georgia 95

If you’d like to check out the top 100 players in College Football 25, you can stop by EA’s official pre-launch list to see all of their corresponding stats, from speed and acceleration to strength, awareness, and jumping.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy