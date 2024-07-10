Kings of campus: EA Sports introduces top 100 players in College Football 25

After a wait of over a decade, college football fans finally have their video game back.

EA Sports College Football 25 is nearly here, and today, EA unveiled the top 100 players by rating ahead of release. And for the first time, thanks to new licensing deals, the game is allowed to use the names and likenesses of real players. That’s right, no more custom saves or sketchy downloads necessary.

These are the best of the best. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Michigan cornerback Will Johnson, LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell, and Oklahoma State halfback Ollie Gordon II have the honor of being the highest-rated players in the game, all with a 96 overall rating. But there are plenty of other studs worth discussing on the extensive, detailed list.

Elsewhere, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders just edged out one of the top Heisman favorites in Georgia’s Caron Beck, Texas’ Quinn Ewers (who shares the cover with two other stars), and Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel as the top-rated QB.

You can check out the full list of top 100 players on EA’s website, and even sort the list by team, position, and conference to find out if your Heisman favorite or star from your alma mater made the list.

Not only that, but you can sort by individual statistics, too, to find out who’s the fastest, who has the most AWR (awareness), and more. The two fastest players in the nation, according to the game, are both wide receivers for Oregon: Tez Johnson and Evan Stewart.

The list is fun to poke around and play with for now, but the wait for the return to NCAA football is not much longer. College Football 25 launches worldwide on July 19, but three-day early access through the Deluxe Edition will give gamers a head start as soon as July 16.

