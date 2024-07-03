Is College Football 25 cross-platform?

The gridiron is already bustling, and fans are filling stadiums as College Football 25 finally makes its way to console players around the world. There are plenty of players, however, who are wondering if they can play with and against their friends cross-platform.

College Football 25 is a sports title that many people have been waiting a long time for, ever since the last iteration of the franchise back in 2014. After a full decade, the popular title has returned and is bringing new mechanics and modes to the front lines as different schools and potential NFL stars are brought to life with beautiful graphics and plenty of details to boot.

If you are looking to face off against your friends on the astroturf, you’ll have to figure out whether or not College Football 25 is cross-platform.

Does College Football 25 have cross-platform capabilities?

Anybody can catch this stiff arm. Screenshot by Dot Esports from EA Sports College YouTube

On release day, College Football 25 will have cross-platform capabilities, allowing players across both Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 to play with all of their friends and match up against every type of opponent while online.

Cross-platform will be active by default when you start College Football 25, and you’ll only need an internet connection, an updated game, and a valid EA account. You can, however, deactivate cross-platform on both console types, but the method will depend on the platform that you’re on.

For example, on Xbox Series X|S, you will need to head over to your console system settings to disable the feature, while PlayStation 5 users can turn off this setting through the game. If players opt out of cross-play, they will only be featured on online leaderboards for their specific platform, instead of the global cross-platform pool.

Cross-play will be featured in three different game types: Road to the College Football Playoff, College Football Ultimate Team, and Play a Friend. The Auction House, on the other hand, will not be available cross-platform, which means that you cannot post or bid on an auction from other platform users.

