EA College Football 25: Release window, features, more

It’s been years since the last college football video game was released by EA Sports. Thus, fans are eagerly anticipating the long-awaited return of the series via EA College Football 25.

It may not have the traditional NCAA name attached to it, but make no mistake, it’s a return of the series that so many love. College football has changed dramatically since the latest release of NCAA Football 14, with the two main focal points being the introduction of the College Football Playoff to determine who plays for the national championship and the rule change that now allows players to profit from the use of their name, image, and likeness.

But what can we expect from EA College Football 25, and when can we get our hands on it?

EA College Football 25 release window

Electronic Arts has confirmed that EA College Football 25 will be released during the summer of 2024, with a “full reveal” promised for May. This was revealed in a Feb. 15 update, though fans were originally expecting an update during the actual college football national championship game in January that never came during Michigan’s victory over Washington.

EA College Football 25 speculated features

Regarding player likenesses, it seems likely that real-life player names, images, and likenesses will not appear. EA confirmed this back in March 2021, and although things can change, the most recent teaser video didn’t show any actual players, only showing jerseys, stadiums, mascots, and crowds.

A number of prolific and iconic game modes are likely to return, including the popular multi-year Dynasty mode, a four-year road to glory-esque single-player story mode, and the always-fun mascot mode. Considering the success EA has had with its Ultimate Team modes in Madden and EA FC, a version of that collect-and-compete multiplayer mode featuring college football legends is very likely.