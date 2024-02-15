Category:
General

EA finally confirms release window for College Football 25

The wait is almost over.
Image of Ryan Lemay
Ryan Lemay
|
Published: Feb 15, 2024 11:07 am
NCAA Football
Image via EA

After months of rumors, EA finally emerged from the shadows today and confirmed College Football 25 will be released this summer.

Recommended Videos

The last NCAA college football game launched in 2014, but legal issues around using player likeness forced the series into a permanent hiatus. New Name Image and Likeness (NIL) rules for the NCAA re-opened the floodgates, as college athletes could start earning money through marketing and promotional sponsorships.

RCPS3 NCAA 14 CFB Revamped
It’s time to put NCAA 14 away for good. Screenshot by Dot Esports via One Foot Down

All signs pointed toward EA making an official announcement during the 2024 NCAA Championship between Michigan and Washington that the beloved NCAA football series would make a long-awaited return, but no announcement let down fans. That wait is over, however, as we now have a release window for the game.

EA College Football 25 release window confirmed

The EA Sports College Football 25 Twitter/X account added an official logo to its account and confirmed in the bio that the upcoming game will be released in the summer of 2024, with a full reveal coming in May. In the first College Football 25 trailer, EA showed off pre-rendered footage of the Penn State mascot leading the team onto the field, a first look at TCU’s stadium, and other small touches, such as Notre Dame’s famous “Play Like A Champion Today” sign.

Additionally, the trailer gave us a look at the Alabama and Michigan State mascots in action.

The trailer takes place in the Rose Bowl, and the narrator mentions LSU and Ohio State’s Big House, hinting at other potential stadiums the game will include. EA also shared footage of its signature motion capture technology being used to recreate NCAA football jerseys.

Fans still need to wait a little longer before getting a full look at the game, but a new game is officially on the horizon for college football enthusiasts.

Author

Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.