How to play NCAA 14 on PC

Can’t wait for EA to finally release the first new college football game in over a decade? There’s a way you can play the game with updated rosters and advanced uniform options right now, on your PC, provided you have a copy of the game itself.

Here’s what you need to do.

What do I need to play NCAA 14 on PC?

First, you’ll need a fairly powerful computer. The older system and the emulation process takes up a lot of your computer’s resources. Personally, I can’t play NCAA 14 on my PC without dedicating 100% of my processing power to it—I have to close down every other app or program.

Second, you’ll need a copy of the game itself. You can get a game code, or have a hard copy of the game itself for PS3.

NCAA 14 is a blast from the past worth playing. Image via EA

How to download NCAA 14 on your PC

First, go to the link on the CFB Revamped’s Twitter account. I’ve linked it here for ease of access.

Next, you’ll need to select what copy of the game you’re using: Either a digital copy or a hard copy. Each will have different instructions.

After a couple of clickthrough menus to determine which scorebug and controller inputs you’ll be using, you’ll be prompted to download RCPS3, which you can do here. You’ll need to download the PKG file and license files, and once you’ve launched RCPS3, you can drag them into the launcher. After that, you should be all set to play.

RCPS3’s website will display a message letting you know that piracy of any kind isn’t condoned.

When will the new NCAA game be released?

Currently, the release of the new NCAA game is being held up by the legal process. The once-yearly release was ended by legislation as well: Over the past few decades, the American courts have been slowly waking up to an uncomfortable truth in sports, that college football players are employees of a university and deserve compensation.

Specifically, the game’s run was ended by the O’Bannon v NCAA judgment, which stated that the NCAA was violating antitrust law by saying that players could not be compensated for the use of their likenesses commercially.

NCAA 24 is reportedly set to release in summer 2024, after all the processes regarding the new Name, Image, and Likeness rules (NIL for short) have been followed.