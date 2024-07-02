EA Sports College Football 25 shares in-depth look at Dynasty mode

EA Sports College Football 25 is set for release later this month, and in the time leading up to that, there have been a few deep-dive videos shared by the developers.

Two previous videos went in-depth on the new and improved audio and visual flares added to this game, as well as discussing several aspects of gameplay. And today, the newest deep dive covered the game’s Dynasty mode.

Dynasty appears set to be a popular mode for players, showing up as a similar system in games like Madden 23 with franchise mode. Other available modes will be Road To Glory, College Football Ultimate Team, and Road To The College Football Playoff. In Dynasty, players take control of someone on a level of the managerial process for a team and recruit players, incorporating strategies that lead their teams to victory. For players who are more familiar with fantasy football, this premise may sound somewhat familiar, but EA Sports College Football 25 aims to bring an evidently more in-depth take on the idea.

In College Football 25’s Dynasty mode, players will be able to start as a head coach or an offensive or defensive coordinator. The game will incorporate changes made to the way college football plays in real life. Now, there’s a 12-team playoff system. Players will be able to recruit new teammates for their teams based on a board of available picks. Researching stats and player motivations will be crucial, with brand exposure, playing time, and even academic prestige factoring into whether a player is the right fit for a team. In-game, coaches can recruit their players from high school or the transfer portal.

Players will be able to create custom conferences to tune the flow of a Dynasty campaign, with details like the inclusion of divisions, stadium type, and number of conference games. As gameplay progresses, abilities will be unlocked that expand skill trees. Some of these abilities are perks like conditional XP bonuses, while others alter the gameplay on the field, such as boosting throw accuracy. Dynasty mode appears to have a full-fledged system akin to RPGs. Some gamers are eager to play the new game, noting that this system may be the most in-depth from an EA Sports game so far—even suggesting the developers may have “put so much more care into this than Madden.”

EA Sports College Football 25 will be released on July 19 for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

