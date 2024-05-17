College Football 25
Image via EA Sports
Category:
College Football

EA College Football 25: All editions, prices, and content

Goodies galore.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: May 17, 2024 05:27 am

After an 11-year hiatus, EA Sports is reviving an age-old franchise with College Football 25 and putting the focus back on the NCAA. As you’d expect, there are several game editions to choose from.

Recommended Videos

College Football 25‘s bonuses above the Standard Edition are largely focused on the Ultimate Team game mode, though some additional rewards may appeal. We’ve got all the details you need here. 

All EA College Football 25 editions

Cover art for the deluxe edition of EA College Football 25.
Deluxe Edition provides three days early access. Image via EA Sports

There are three separate purchase options for EA College Football 25, which provide different bonuses. You can see all the editions, their prices, and the content included in the table below.

EditionPriceContents
Standard Edition$69.99– Base Game
– Alma Mater Ultimate Team Pack
– Cover Athlete Ultimate Team Pack
– Bring Glory Home Ultimate Team Uniform Item
Deluxe Edition$99.99– Base Game
– Three days Early Access
– 4600 College Football Points
– Alma Mater Ultimate Team Pack
– Cover Athlete Ultimate Team Pack
– Bring Glory Home Ultimate Team Uniform Item
– Heisman Hopeful Ultimate Team Pack (Limited Time, pre-order by June 27)
MVP Bundle$149.99– College Football 25 Deluxe Edition
– Three days Early Access
– 4600 College Football Points
– Heisman Hopeful Ultimate Team Pack
– Alma Mater Ultimate Team Pack
– Cover Athlete Ultimate Team Pack
– Bring Glory Home Ultimate Team Uniform Item

– Madden 25 Deluxe Edition
– Three days Early Access
– 4600 Madden Points
– Early Access Ultimate Team Challenges
– AKA Player Item
– Cover Athlete Elite Player Item
– Bundle Exclusive Elite Player Item
– Choice of two Strategy Items
– Superstar Drop Gear (Xbox Series X|S & PS5 only)
– Legendary XP Boost (Xbox Series X|S and PS5 only)
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All EA College Football 25 pre-order bonuses
Ewers, Edwards, and Hunter in College Football 25
Category: College Football
College Football
All EA College Football 25 pre-order bonuses
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly May 17, 2024
Read Article Who are the EA College Football 25 cover stars?
Cover athletes for EA College Football 25.
Category: College Football
College Football
Who are the EA College Football 25 cover stars?
Josh Challies Josh Challies May 17, 2024
Read Article EA College Football 25 x Madden 25 MVP bundle price, contents and more
Promo art for the Madden 25 x College Football 25 MVP Bundle.
Category: College Football
College Football
Madden NFL
Madden NFL
EA College Football 25 x Madden 25 MVP bundle price, contents and more
Josh Challies Josh Challies May 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All EA College Football 25 pre-order bonuses
Ewers, Edwards, and Hunter in College Football 25
Category: College Football
College Football
All EA College Football 25 pre-order bonuses
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly May 17, 2024
Read Article Who are the EA College Football 25 cover stars?
Cover athletes for EA College Football 25.
Category: College Football
College Football
Who are the EA College Football 25 cover stars?
Josh Challies Josh Challies May 17, 2024
Read Article EA College Football 25 x Madden 25 MVP bundle price, contents and more
Promo art for the Madden 25 x College Football 25 MVP Bundle.
Category: College Football
College Football
Madden NFL
Madden NFL
EA College Football 25 x Madden 25 MVP bundle price, contents and more
Josh Challies Josh Challies May 17, 2024
Author
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.