Promo art for the Madden 25 x College Football 25 MVP Bundle.
Image via EA Sports
Category:
College Football
Madden NFL

EA College Football 25 x Madden 25 MVP bundle price, contents and more

Lead your franchise.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: May 17, 2024 04:42 am

EA Sports is going for broke this year with two football titles, Madden 25 and College Football 25, which can be bought together in the MVP bundle—but what exactly is included?

Recommended Videos

Madden 25 continues to fly the flag for the NFL in the gaming scene, while College Football 25 brings the focus to the NCAA for the first time in 11 years and features a whopping 134 licensed college teams.

Those willing to splash the cash for the MVP bundle can land some exclusive bonuses, which we have listed below. 

EA Sports Football MVP bundle: Price and bonuses

Cover art for the deluxe edition of EA College Football 25.
Deluxe Edition of both titles are included. Image via EA Sports

The EA Sports Football MVP bundle is priced at $149.99 on both the Xbox and PlayStation Store, though you can save $15 with an EA Play membership—included as part of an Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Purchasing the EA Sports Football MVP bundle gives you both the Madden 25 Deluxe Edition and College Football 25 Deluxe Edition, both of which include three days of early access to the title and several other benefits.

The Madden 25 Deluxe Edition in the MVP Bundle includes:

  • Three days early access (August 13-15)
  • 4600 Madden Points
  • Early access Ultimate Team Challenges
  • AKA Player Item (MUT)
  • Cover Athlete Elite Player Item (MUT)
  • Bundle Exclusive Elite Player Item (MUT)
  • Choice of two Strategy items (MUT)
  • Superstar Drip Gear (PS5 & Xbox Series X|S only)
  • Legendary XP boost (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S only)

The College Football 25 Deluxe Edition in the MVP Bundle includes:

  • Three days early access (July 16-18)
  • 4600 College Football Points
  • Heisman Hopeful Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of one player item from five)
  • Alma Mater Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of one player item from 134)
  • Cover Athlete Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of one player out of three)
  • Bring Glory Home Ultimate Team Uniform Item
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article EA College Football 25 release countdown: Exact release date and start time
Cover art for the Deluxe Edition of EA College Football 25.
Category: College Football
College Football
EA College Football 25 release countdown: Exact release date and start time
Josh Challies Josh Challies May 17, 2024
Read Article EA Sports College Football 25 finally has a release date—and there isn’t long to wait
Cover athletes for EA College Football 25.
Category: College Football
College Football
EA Sports College Football 25 finally has a release date—and there isn’t long to wait
Josh Challies Josh Challies May 16, 2024
Related Content
Read Article EA College Football 25 release countdown: Exact release date and start time
Cover art for the Deluxe Edition of EA College Football 25.
Category: College Football
College Football
EA College Football 25 release countdown: Exact release date and start time
Josh Challies Josh Challies May 17, 2024
Read Article EA Sports College Football 25 finally has a release date—and there isn’t long to wait
Cover athletes for EA College Football 25.
Category: College Football
College Football
EA Sports College Football 25 finally has a release date—and there isn’t long to wait
Josh Challies Josh Challies May 16, 2024
Author
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.