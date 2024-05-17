EA College Football 25 x Madden 25 MVP bundle price, contents and more

EA Sports is going for broke this year with two football titles, Madden 25 and College Football 25, which can be bought together in the MVP bundle—but what exactly is included?

Madden 25 continues to fly the flag for the NFL in the gaming scene, while College Football 25 brings the focus to the NCAA for the first time in 11 years and features a whopping 134 licensed college teams.

Those willing to splash the cash for the MVP bundle can land some exclusive bonuses, which we have listed below.

EA Sports Football MVP bundle: Price and bonuses

Deluxe Edition of both titles are included. Image via EA Sports

The EA Sports Football MVP bundle is priced at $149.99 on both the Xbox and PlayStation Store, though you can save $15 with an EA Play membership—included as part of an Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Purchasing the EA Sports Football MVP bundle gives you both the Madden 25 Deluxe Edition and College Football 25 Deluxe Edition, both of which include three days of early access to the title and several other benefits.

The Madden 25 Deluxe Edition in the MVP Bundle includes:

Three days early access (August 13-15)

4600 Madden Points

Early access Ultimate Team Challenges

AKA Player Item (MUT)

Cover Athlete Elite Player Item (MUT)

Bundle Exclusive Elite Player Item (MUT)

Choice of two Strategy items (MUT)

Superstar Drip Gear (PS5 & Xbox Series X|S only)

Legendary XP boost (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S only)

The College Football 25 Deluxe Edition in the MVP Bundle includes:

Three days early access (July 16-18)

4600 College Football Points

Heisman Hopeful Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of one player item from five)

Alma Mater Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of one player item from 134)

Cover Athlete Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of one player out of three)

Bring Glory Home Ultimate Team Uniform Item

