When does Madden 25 release?

Madden 25 is the latest entry into EA Sports’ long-running title focused on the NFL, and its release date may have been inadvertently confirmed.

EA Sports is releasing two football titles this year, Madden 25 and College Football 25, with the reveal of the latter seemingly confirming the release date for the other title, as you can see below.

What is the Madden 25 release date?

Touchdown. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Madden 25 is all but confirmed to be released on August 16, though players can get three days of early access from August 13 by purchasing different versions. Though we’re yet to see all those versions, EA Sports announced the MVP bundle of Madden 25 and College Football 25, including early access for both titles.

The MVP bundle is also the source of the Madden 25 release date reveal, listing three days of early access from August 13 as a pre-order bonus, all but officially confirming the full release will be on August 16.

Those details are yet to be announced by EA Sports, but it’s as close to the horse’s mouth as you can get without a full reveal, though we expect an official unveiling to be right around the corner.

