griddy celebration in college football 25
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
College Football

How to griddy in College Football 25

The celebration we all know and love.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|

Published: Jul 24, 2024 08:03 am

The Griddy is a viral dance sensation continuing to populate NFL matches and soccer celebrations, and now you can perform it for yourself in EA’s College Football 25.

Recommended Videos

You only have to type in “best NFL celebrations” on YouTube to find epic compilations exceeding 20 minutes. A dazzling assortment of wild celebrations, dance moves, and less graceful body pops have littered the annals of American Football for years.

One of the most famous celebrations of recent times has to be the griddy. It’s appeared in EA FC and Madden, and now it’s the turn of College Football 25.

How to do the griddy celebration in College Football 25

griddy celebration instructions in college football 25
Easy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To do the griddy celebration in College Football 25, hold up on the right Xbox or PlayStation stick, and press LT on Xbox or L2 on PlayStation to nail the griddy!

For a more detailed look at how to master the griddy, check out these steps:

  1. Load into any game of College Football 25.
  2. Score a touchdown.
  3. Once you gain control of your player, push up on the RS or right stick—depending on your platform.
  4. Now, very quickly press LT or L2—again, the input depends on your platform.
  5. If you’ve done this correctly, your player should hit your opponent with the griddy.

The griddy is called Tiger Swag in College Football—possibly for legal reasons—and it’s a distinct move. The player bends their knees slightly, swinging their arms backward and forward, and makes mock glasses around their eyes with their fingers.

I don’t think it’s the best celebration in the world, but exposure on TikTok and other social media platforms has skyrocketed the move into the stratosphere. Now, you can do it yourself!

That’s not all, though. For more on College Football 25, check out how to improve your Player Style rating, how to Spike, and how to throw a bullet pass.

