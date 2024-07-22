How to throw a bullet pass in College Football 25

The passing game is critical in College Football 25, and mastering the different pass types is vital, so we’re here to tell you how to throw bullet passes.

College Football 25 has some major differences from the Madden franchise players will be used to, particularly with the new revamped passing mechanic which can take a while to get used to. But we’re here to reduce the learning curve with a breakdown of how to trigger bullet passes and tips on when they are most effective.

How to throw bullet passes in CFB 25

Make the right play. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To throw a bullet pass in College Football 25, hold down the receiver button to fill the power meter until just before it turns yellow. You can hold for longer and throw a more powerful pass, but the chances of an error window increase.

Mastering the new revamped passing in College Football 25 is vital for success. Holding down for a bullet pass needs to be timed correctly, as a quick tap of a receiver button results in a lob pass, and a shorter hold of the button triggers a touch pass.

Bullet passes in College Football 25 are best used when you want to get the ball to a receiver as quickly as possible, so they should be saved for short to medium-range passes—and they’re handy for screen plays.

They are also beneficial when you are looking to save time on the clock after a two-minute warning, as they reduce the time of the plays and allow you to march down the field quickly.

