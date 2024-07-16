How to throw a Touch Pass in College Football 25

The new Revamped Passing setting in College Football 25 takes some getting used to. It may feel completely different to what you’ve experienced in Madden and other titles, and Touch Passes are just one of the mechanics you’ll need to learn.

Throwing a Touch Pass in College Football 25 requires a bit of practice, but the mechanic isn’t too difficult once you get the technique down. We’ll guide you through the process here.

How to do a Touch Pass in College Football 25

Image via EA

To throw a Touch Pass in College Football 25, hold down the button for the receiver you want to throw to, and release when the power meter reaches the blue section.

Timing is crucial when using a Touch Pass in College Football 25, as just tapping the receiver button results in a Lob Pass, and holding it down for too long results in a Bullet Pass.

The easiest approach to throwing a Touch Pass in College Football 25 is to hold down the receiver button until the power meter is around halfway full. When you do this, the meter becomes blue, and you need to make sure you don’t hit the red.

With practice, you can put more power on the Touch Pass and master your offensive plays and, if you find the balance between all the different passing types in College Football 25, your offense will be even harder to stop.

