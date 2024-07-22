How to spike in College Football 25

Calling the right plays is vital to success in College Football 25, but sometimes you need to save the clock. One option is to spike the ball, so we’ll tell you how in CFB 25.

College Football 25 has plenty of mechanics that mimic the real world of College Football, including spiking the ball. Although spiking may look strange, it definitely has its uses.

Spiking the ball to stop the clock is an important tactic if you’re chasing the game inside the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter. It gives you time to decide the perfect play, so keep reading to find out exactly what to do.

How to spike the ball in CFB 25

The longer route. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two ways to spike the ball in College Football 25, depending on your current offensive approach. If you’re selecting a play from the play selection screen, follow these steps:

Scroll to Play Type. Navigate to Clock Management. Select Spike Ball as the play type.

This is time-consuming, however, and isn’t the best approach when you’re charging down the field looking for a late score. Instead, use the turbo no-huddle approach and trigger a spike by following these steps:

Call a turbo no-huddle by holding the designated button after a play (X on Xbox, Square on PlayStation). Open the Audibles menu (X on Xbox, Square on PlayStation). Hit the designated button shown in the Audibles menu to spike the ball (RB on Xbox, R1 on PlayStation).

