All EA Sports College Football 25 teams, listed

EA is going all out with the return of its college football franchise, ensuring EA Sports College Football 25 fits as many recognizable schools and mascots into its release. That includes bringing every Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) team into the fold.

Recommended Videos

EA is bringing 134 FBS college teams to the EA Sports College Football 25 party, while also trying to include as many actual students as possible. According to the company, every eligible college player who opts into an NIL deal EA worked on to feature their likeness in the game will receive $600 and a copy of the game.

Here is a full list of every team that will be featured in EA Sports College Football 25, divided up by their FBS conference.

Every team in EA Sports College Football 25

An image from the last NCAA Football game. Image via EA Sports

This is a full list of the 134 FBS teams that will be available in EA Sports College Football 25, divided by conference, according to an updated list of moves from ESPN.

American

Charlotte 49ers

East Carolina Pirates

Florida Atlantic Owls

Memphis Tigers

Navy Midshipmen

North Texas Mean Green

Rice Owls

Temple Owls

Tulane Green Wave

Tulsa Golden Hurricane

UAB Blazers

USF Bulls

UTSA Roadrunners

ACC

Boston College Eagles

California Golden Bears

Clemson Tigers

Duke Blue Devils

Florida State Seminoles

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Louisville Cardinals

Miami Hurricanes

NC State Wolfpack

North Carolina Tarheels

Pittsburgh Panthers

SMU Mustangs

Stanford Cardinal

Syracuse Orange

Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia Tech Hokies

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Big 12

Arizona Wildcats

Arizona State Sun Devils

Baylor Bears

BYU Cougars

Colorado Buffaloes

Cincinnati Bearcats

Houston Cougars

Iowa State Cyclones

Kansas Jayhawks

Kansas State Wildcats

Oklahoma State Cowboys

TCU Horned Frogs

Texas Tech Red Raiders

UCF Knights

Utah Utes

West Virginia Mountaineers

Big Ten

Illinois Fighting Illini

Indiana Hoosiers

Iowa Hawkeyes

Maryland Terps

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan State Spartans

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Northwestern Wildcats

Ohio State Buckeyes

Oregon Ducks

Penn State Nittany Lions

Purdue Boilermakers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

UCLA Bruins

USC Trojans

Washington Huskies

Wisconsin Badgers

Conference USA

Florida International Panthers

Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Kennesaw State

Liberty Flames

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Mid Tennessee State Blue Raiders

New Mexico State Aggies

Sam Houston Bearkats

UTEP Miners

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

FBS Independents

Army Black Knights

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

UConn Huskies

UMass Minutemen

Mid-American

Akron Zips

Ball State Cardinals

Bowling Green Falcons

Buffalo Bulls

Central Michigan Chippewas

Eastern Michigan Eagles

Kent State Flashes

Miami (OH) Redhawks

Northern Illinois Huskies

Ohio Bobcats

Toledo Rockets

Western Michigan Broncos

Mountain West

Air Force Falcons

Boise State Broncos

Colorado State Rams

Fresno State Bulldogs

Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors

Nevada Wolfpack

New Mexico Lobos

San Diego State Aztecs

San Jose State Spartans

UNLV Rebels

Utah State Aggies

Wyoming Cowboys

Pac 12

Oregon State Beavers

Washington State Cougars

SEC

Alabama Crimson Tide

Arkansas Razorbacks

Auburn Tigers

Florida Gators

Georgia Bulldogs

Kentucky Wildcats

LSU Tigers

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Missouri Tigers

Oklahoma Sooners

Ole Miss Rebels

South Carolina Gamecocks

Tennessee Volunteers

Texas Longhorns

Texas A&M Aggies

Vanderbilt Commodores

Sun Belt

Appalachian State Mountaineers

Arkansas State Red Wolves

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Georgia Southern Eagles

Georgia State Panthers

James Madison Dukes

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

Old Dominion Monarchs

Marshall Thundering Herd

South Alabama Jaguars

Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Texas State Bobcats

Troy Trojans

UL Monroe Warhawks

A full reveal for EA Sports College Football 25 is planned to drop in May, with a release window set for Summer 2024.