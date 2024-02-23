All EA Sports College Football 25 teams, listed

EA is going all out with the return of its college football franchise, ensuring EA Sports College Football 25 fits as many recognizable schools and mascots into its release. That includes bringing every Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) team into the fold.
EA is bringing 134 FBS college teams to the EA Sports College Football 25 party, while also trying to include as many actual students as possible. According to the company, every eligible college player who opts into an NIL deal EA worked on to feature their likeness in the game will receive $600 and a copy of the game.
Here is a full list of every team that will be featured in EA Sports College Football 25, divided up by their FBS conference.
Every team in EA Sports College Football 25
This is a full list of the 134 FBS teams that will be available in EA Sports College Football 25, divided by conference, according to an updated list of moves from ESPN.
American
- Charlotte 49ers
- East Carolina Pirates
- Florida Atlantic Owls
- Memphis Tigers
- Navy Midshipmen
- North Texas Mean Green
- Rice Owls
- Temple Owls
- Tulane Green Wave
- Tulsa Golden Hurricane
- UAB Blazers
- USF Bulls
- UTSA Roadrunners
ACC
- Boston College Eagles
- California Golden Bears
- Clemson Tigers
- Duke Blue Devils
- Florida State Seminoles
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Louisville Cardinals
- Miami Hurricanes
- NC State Wolfpack
- North Carolina Tarheels
- Pittsburgh Panthers
- SMU Mustangs
- Stanford Cardinal
- Syracuse Orange
- Virginia Cavaliers
- Virginia Tech Hokies
- Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Big 12
- Arizona Wildcats
- Arizona State Sun Devils
- Baylor Bears
- BYU Cougars
- Colorado Buffaloes
- Cincinnati Bearcats
- Houston Cougars
- Iowa State Cyclones
- Kansas Jayhawks
- Kansas State Wildcats
- Oklahoma State Cowboys
- TCU Horned Frogs
- Texas Tech Red Raiders
- UCF Knights
- Utah Utes
- West Virginia Mountaineers
Big Ten
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Maryland Terps
- Michigan Wolverines
- Michigan State Spartans
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Northwestern Wildcats
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Oregon Ducks
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- UCLA Bruins
- USC Trojans
- Washington Huskies
- Wisconsin Badgers
Conference USA
- Florida International Panthers
- Jacksonville State Gamecocks
- Kennesaw State
- Liberty Flames
- Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
- Mid Tennessee State Blue Raiders
- New Mexico State Aggies
- Sam Houston Bearkats
- UTEP Miners
- Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
FBS Independents
- Army Black Knights
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- UConn Huskies
- UMass Minutemen
Mid-American
- Akron Zips
- Ball State Cardinals
- Bowling Green Falcons
- Buffalo Bulls
- Central Michigan Chippewas
- Eastern Michigan Eagles
- Kent State Flashes
- Miami (OH) Redhawks
- Northern Illinois Huskies
- Ohio Bobcats
- Toledo Rockets
- Western Michigan Broncos
Mountain West
- Air Force Falcons
- Boise State Broncos
- Colorado State Rams
- Fresno State Bulldogs
- Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors
- Nevada Wolfpack
- New Mexico Lobos
- San Diego State Aztecs
- San Jose State Spartans
- UNLV Rebels
- Utah State Aggies
- Wyoming Cowboys
Pac 12
- Oregon State Beavers
- Washington State Cougars
SEC
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Arkansas Razorbacks
- Auburn Tigers
- Florida Gators
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Kentucky Wildcats
- LSU Tigers
- Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Missouri Tigers
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Ole Miss Rebels
- South Carolina Gamecocks
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Texas Longhorns
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Vanderbilt Commodores
Sun Belt
- Appalachian State Mountaineers
- Arkansas State Red Wolves
- Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
- Georgia Southern Eagles
- Georgia State Panthers
- James Madison Dukes
- Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns
- Old Dominion Monarchs
- Marshall Thundering Herd
- South Alabama Jaguars
- Southern Miss Golden Eagles
- Texas State Bobcats
- Troy Trojans
- UL Monroe Warhawks
A full reveal for EA Sports College Football 25 is planned to drop in May, with a release window set for Summer 2024.