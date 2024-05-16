EA Sports College Football 25 finally has a release date—and there isn’t long to wait

The fiercely anticipated return of college football to the gaming scene is right around the corner: EA Sports has finally announced the release date for College Football 25.

The company made a slew of announcements regarding College Football 25 today, with the promise of a full reveal tomorrow, May 17. But the biggest news was provided upfront.

The Deluxe Edition provides three days of early access. Image via EA Sports

EA announced in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that College Football 25 will be released on July 19, and it’ll be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

If that’s still too long to wait for some fans, it was also announced that those who purchase the Deluxe Edition will receive three days of early access, with the full game available on July 16. The Deluxe Edition also comes with currency and additional items for the Ultimate Team mode.

Players can even pre-order both College Football 25 and Madden 25 simultaneously with the MVP Bundle, which includes all the bonuses that the Deluxe Edition of College Football 25 offers alongside three days of early access for Madden 25 starting on Aug. 13.

The three cover stars for College Football 25 were also announced as Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, Colorado wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter, and Michigan running back Donovan Edwards—which was previously leaked.

EA Sports SVP and group GM Daryl Holt said the game will include “thousands of current athletes,” as quoted by IGN, and it was previously confirmed that all 134 FBS football programs are included.

Players who didn’t opt-in to be featured in College Football 25 won’t be able to be created as a playable character, so that’s bad news if your favorite player isn’t signed up—though we still don’t have a definitive list of who will be in the game.

