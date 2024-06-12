How to get Madden 25 early access

Madden 25 is rapidly approaching, and if you’re impatient and can’t wait for the full release, there are options to earn three days worth of early access—and we can tell you how.

The latest entry in EA Sports’ long-running franchise, Madden 25, arrives in a big year for the developer as it lands a month after the release of EA College Football 25, giving gamers a choice of where to get their football fix.

After waiting a long time for the release of Madden 25, you may want to jump the queue and be one of the first players to enjoy the full game, and we’ll explain how you can earn that opportunity in our guide.

How to unlock Madden 25 early access

You need to splash out. Image via EA

There are two options to enjoy three days of early access in Madden 25 from Aug. 13, but both require splashing out additional funds.

Purchasing the Madden 25 Deluxe Edition or the MVP Bundle that includes EA College Football 25 provides the full game three days early from Aug. 13. For that privilege, you need to splash out at least $99.99.

Alternatively, a 10-hour free trial of Madden 25 will be available to EA Play subscribers from Aug. 13. When you load the game, a pop-up will inform you how many hours of your trial remain, and once that expires, you’ll have the purchase the Deluxe Edition or MVP Edition for the full game in the early access period.

Early access in Madden 25 has the bonus of allowing you to get a headstart on your rivals in Ultimate Team, especially as there will be early access Ultimate Team challenges to complete.

