Madden NFL 24 player ratings: The best QBs in the game

The quarterback is often referred to as the most important position in all sports. The fight for that franchise-altering QB is everlasting in the NFL, but the Madden NFL 24 player ratings suggest that very few teams have found their man. Even some of the best QBs in the game are far off the top 10 overall players.

The good news for QBs comes from an expected source. Patrick Mahomes is tied for the highest player rating in Madden NFL 24 with a maxed-out 99 OVR. The not-so-good news is that just three other quarterbacks have a 90+ rating. The AFC is completely dominating the QB position as all four of these 90+ OVR QBs come from the conference. The best the NFC has to offer is Jalen Hurts, who played in his first-ever Superbowl last season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The only team who made either the AFC or NFC Championship game last season who doesn’t have their QB in the top five, or top 10 of Madden NFL 24 QBs for that matter, is the San Francisco 49ers. It’s hardly a scandalous decision on EA’s part given how the 49ers used four different quarterbacks over the course of the season and it came down to rookie Brock Purdy to carry the weight in the playoffs.

The endless discussion of whether he is or isn’t worth the $260 million contract he received this summer didn’t stop Lamar Jackson from making the Madden NFL 24 quarterback Mt. Rushmore. Despite his Baltimore Ravens flaming out in the wild card round, Jackson is rated at 91 OVR, sitting right behind Josh Allen on the totem pole. Jackson and Allen are the two QBs in the top five that didn’t make the Conference Championship round, both eliminated by Joe Burrow’s Cincinnati Bengals. To be fair to EA, that’s reflected in the player ratings, as Burrow is only outmatched by Mahomes.

Top five QBs in Madden NFL 24

Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) – 99 OVR Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) – 95 OVR Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) – 94 OVR Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Bengals) – 91 OVR Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles) – 88 OVR

Looking at the overall picture, Madden NFL 24 doesn’t rate today’s quarterbacks very highly. Mahomes is the only QB in the top 20, while he, Burrow, and Allen are the only QBs in the top 50 Madden 24 player ratings. Hurts barely manages to squeeze into the top 100. In short, if you plan to run your plays primarily through the quarterback in Madden NFL 24, you better have one of these five guys doing the job, or you’ll be in for a rough time.

