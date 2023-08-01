All Dallas Cowboys Madden 24 player ratings

The Cowboys have one of the best players in the game.

The worldwide launch of Madden NFL 24 is taking place on Aug. 18 and the player ratings have already been confirmed, including the whole roster of the Dallas Cowboys.

The Dallas Cowboys are a staple in the NFL and it’s no surprise that football fans from all over the world like you and I want to check out the player ratings of the Dallas Cowboys in Madden 24. To make that easier for you, we separated the ratings into various tables, from the higher-rated players to the lower-rated players. The overall rating of the Dallas Cowboys is 88.

Here are the Dallas Cowboys’ Madden 24 player ratings.

All Dallas Cowboys player ratings in Madden 24

90-rated or higher Dallas Cowboys players in Madden 24

Player name Position Rating Archetype Zack Martin Right Guard 99 Power Micah Parsons Right Defensive End 97 Smaller Speed Rusher Stephon Gilmore Cornerback 91 Man to Man CeeDee Lamb Wide Receiver 90 Deep Threat DeMarcus Lawrence Left Defensive End 90 Run Stopper

80-rated to 89-rated Dallas Cowboys players in Madden 24

Player name Position Rating Archetype Tyron Smith Left Tackle 89 Agile Tony Pollard Halfback 88 Elusive Back Dak Prescott Quarterback 87 Improviser Trevon Diggs Cornerback 87 Zone Brandin Cooks Wide Receiver 83 Deep Threat Leighton Vander Esch Middle Lineback 82 Run Stopper Malik Hooker Free Safety 82 Zone Donovan Wilson Strong Safety 81 Run Support Jayron Kearse Strong Safety 81 Zone Bryan Anger Punter 80 Power Michael Gallup Wide Receiver 80 Deep Threat

70-rated to 79-rated Dallas Cowboys players in Madden 24

Player name Position Rating Archetype Terence Steele Right Tackle 79 Power Tyler Smith Left Tackle 79 Power Jourdan Lewis Cornerback 77 Man to Man Osa Odighizuwa Defensive Tackle 77 Run Stopper Dante Fowler Jr Left Defensive End 75 Smaller Speed Rusher DaRon Bland Cornerback 75 Zone Dorance Armstrong Right Defensive End 74 Smaller Speed Rusher Johnathan Hankins Defensive Tackle 74 Run Stopper Tyler Biadasz Center 74 Agile Damone Clark Right Outside Lineback 73 Run Stopper Mazi Smith Defensive Tackle 73 Run Stopper Ronald Jones II Halfback 73 Elusive Back Sam Williams Right Defensive End 73 Power Rusher Jake Ferguson Tight End 71 Vertical Threat Jalen Tolbert Wide Receiver 70 Playmaker Kelvin Joseph Cornerback 70 Man to Man

60-rated to 69-rated Dallas Cowboys players in Madden 24

Player name Position Rating Archetype Chauncey Golston Left Defensive End 69 Power Rusher Chuma Edoga Left Guard 69 Agile DeMarvion Overshown Middle Lineback 69 Field General Israel Mukuamu Strong Safety 69 Hybrid KaVontae Turpin Wide Receiver 69 Playmaker Ben Banogu Right Defensive End 68 Power Rusher Deuce Vaughn Halfback 68 Elusive Back Jalen Moreno-Cropper Wide Receiver 68 Playmaker Luke Schoonmaker Tight End 68 Possession Neville Gallimore Defensive Tackle 68 Speed Rusher Sheldrick Redwine Free Safety 68 Hybrid Simi Fehoko Wide Receiver 68 Deep Threat C.J. Goodwin Cornerback 67 Man to Man Eric Scott Jr. Cornerback 67 Zone Jabril Cox Middle Lineback 67 Pass Coverage Malik Davis Halfback 67 Elusive Back Nahshon Wright Cornerback 67 Zone Peyton Hendershot Tight End 67 Vertical Threat Rico Dowdle Halfback 67 Elusive Back Asim Richards Left Guard 66 Pass Protector Dennis Houston Wide Receiver 66 Playmaker Quinton Bohanna Defensive Tackle 66 Run Stopper Viliami Fehoko Left Defensive End 66 Power Rusher Cooper Rush Quarterback 65 Field General Jalen Brooks Wide Receiver 65 Playmaker Tristan Vizcaino Kicker 65 Power Devin Harper Left Outside Lineback 64 Speed Rusher Malik Jefferson Middle Lineback 64 Run Stopper Matt Waletzko Left Tackle 64 Agile Sean McKeon Tight End 64 Vertical Threat Hunter Luepke Fullback 63 Utility Isaiah Land Right Defensive End 63 Smaller Speed Rusher Josh Ball Right Tackle 63 Agile Juanyeh Thomas Strong Safety 63 Hybrid Markquese Bell Free Safety 63 Run Support Matt Farniok Right Guard 62 Power T.J. Bass Right Guard 62 Power Tyler Coyle Strong Safety 62 Zone Alec Lindstrom Center 61 Agile

50-rated to 59-rated Dallas Cowboys players in Madden 24

Player name Position Rating Archetype Brock Hoffman Center 59 Power Will Grier Quarterback 55 Scrambler

30-rated to 39-rated Dallas Cowboys players in Madden 24

Player name Position Rating Archetype Trent Sieg Tight End 32 Blocking

