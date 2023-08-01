All Dallas Cowboys Madden 24 player ratings

The Cowboys have one of the best players in the game.

Two Dallas Cowboys players in Madden NFL.
The worldwide launch of Madden NFL 24 is taking place on Aug. 18 and the player ratings have already been confirmed, including the whole roster of the Dallas Cowboys.

The Dallas Cowboys are a staple in the NFL and it’s no surprise that football fans from all over the world like you and I want to check out the player ratings of the Dallas Cowboys in Madden 24. To make that easier for you, we separated the ratings into various tables, from the higher-rated players to the lower-rated players. The overall rating of the Dallas Cowboys is 88.

Here are the Dallas Cowboys’ Madden 24 player ratings.

All Dallas Cowboys player ratings in Madden 24

90-rated or higher Dallas Cowboys players in Madden 24

Player namePositionRatingArchetype
Zack MartinRight Guard99Power
Micah ParsonsRight Defensive End97Smaller Speed Rusher
Stephon GilmoreCornerback91Man to Man
CeeDee LambWide Receiver90Deep Threat
DeMarcus LawrenceLeft Defensive End90Run Stopper

80-rated to 89-rated Dallas Cowboys players in Madden 24

Player namePositionRatingArchetype
Tyron SmithLeft Tackle89Agile
Tony PollardHalfback88Elusive Back
Dak PrescottQuarterback87Improviser
Trevon DiggsCornerback87Zone
Brandin CooksWide Receiver83Deep Threat
Leighton Vander EschMiddle Lineback82Run Stopper
Malik HookerFree Safety82Zone
Donovan WilsonStrong Safety81Run Support
Jayron KearseStrong Safety81Zone
Bryan AngerPunter80Power
Michael GallupWide Receiver80Deep Threat

70-rated to 79-rated Dallas Cowboys players in Madden 24

Player namePositionRatingArchetype
Terence SteeleRight Tackle79Power
Tyler SmithLeft Tackle79Power
Jourdan LewisCornerback77Man to Man
Osa OdighizuwaDefensive Tackle77Run Stopper
Dante Fowler JrLeft Defensive End75Smaller Speed Rusher
DaRon BlandCornerback75Zone
Dorance ArmstrongRight Defensive End74Smaller Speed Rusher
Johnathan HankinsDefensive Tackle74Run Stopper
Tyler BiadaszCenter74Agile
Damone ClarkRight Outside Lineback73Run Stopper
Mazi SmithDefensive Tackle73Run Stopper
Ronald Jones IIHalfback73Elusive Back
Sam WilliamsRight Defensive End73Power Rusher
Jake FergusonTight End71Vertical Threat
Jalen TolbertWide Receiver70Playmaker
Kelvin JosephCornerback70Man to Man

60-rated to 69-rated Dallas Cowboys players in Madden 24

Player namePositionRatingArchetype
Chauncey GolstonLeft Defensive End69Power Rusher
Chuma EdogaLeft Guard69Agile
DeMarvion OvershownMiddle Lineback69Field General
Israel MukuamuStrong Safety69Hybrid
KaVontae TurpinWide Receiver69Playmaker
Ben BanoguRight Defensive End68Power Rusher
Deuce VaughnHalfback68Elusive Back
Jalen Moreno-CropperWide Receiver68Playmaker
Luke SchoonmakerTight End68Possession
Neville GallimoreDefensive Tackle68Speed Rusher
Sheldrick RedwineFree Safety68Hybrid
Simi FehokoWide Receiver68Deep Threat
C.J. GoodwinCornerback67Man to Man
Eric Scott Jr.Cornerback67Zone
Jabril CoxMiddle Lineback67Pass Coverage
Malik DavisHalfback67Elusive Back
Nahshon WrightCornerback67Zone
Peyton HendershotTight End67Vertical Threat
Rico DowdleHalfback67Elusive Back
Asim RichardsLeft Guard66Pass Protector
Dennis HoustonWide Receiver66Playmaker
Quinton BohannaDefensive Tackle66Run Stopper
Viliami FehokoLeft Defensive End66Power Rusher
Cooper RushQuarterback65Field General
Jalen BrooksWide Receiver65Playmaker
Tristan VizcainoKicker65Power
Devin HarperLeft Outside Lineback64Speed Rusher
Malik JeffersonMiddle Lineback64Run Stopper
Matt WaletzkoLeft Tackle64Agile
Sean McKeonTight End64Vertical Threat
Hunter LuepkeFullback63Utility
Isaiah LandRight Defensive End63Smaller Speed Rusher
Josh BallRight Tackle63Agile
Juanyeh ThomasStrong Safety63Hybrid
Markquese BellFree Safety63Run Support
Matt FarniokRight Guard62Power
T.J. BassRight Guard62Power
Tyler CoyleStrong Safety62Zone
Alec LindstromCenter61Agile

50-rated to 59-rated Dallas Cowboys players in Madden 24

Player namePositionRatingArchetype
Brock HoffmanCenter59Power
Will GrierQuarterback55Scrambler

30-rated to 39-rated Dallas Cowboys players in Madden 24

Player namePositionRatingArchetype
Trent SiegTight End32Blocking

