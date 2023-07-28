Madden 24’s 99 Club: Complete list of ratings released

The Madden NFL 99 Club is always highly exclusive, and the Madden 24 edition of the group is no exception.

For the uninitiated, the 99 Club is reserved for the select few NFL players who receive a maximum 99 rating in Madden. This year, only five out of the hundreds of players in the game were given the ultimate respect of being in the club. To illustrate the exclusivity of the 99 Club, I should mention that Nick Bosa, the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, only got a 98 rating.

But the short list of players in the club is hard to argue, even if there are certainly a few more standouts that have a strong claim for admittance.

Here is the full list of players in Madden NFL 24‘s 99 Club.

Madden NFL 24 players with a 99 rating

Aaron Donald (Defensive end – Los Angeles Rams)

(Defensive end – Los Angeles Rams) Justin Jefferson (Wide receiver – Minnesota Vikings)

(Wide receiver – Minnesota Vikings) Patrick Mahomes (Quarterback – Kansas City Chiefs)

(Quarterback – Kansas City Chiefs) Travis Kelce (Tight end – Kansas City Chiefs)

(Tight end – Kansas City Chiefs) Zack Martin (Right guard – Dallas Cowboys)

The fab five. Screengrab by Dot Esports via EA

The club expanded a little bit this year, increasing from four players in Madden 23 to five in the latest installment. Aaron Donald, who a year ago won the Super Bowl with the Rams, is the only player to make it into the club last year and this year. He also is a 99 Club record holder.

Mahomes, the reigning NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion, and Super Bowl MVP, is back with a 99 rating after essentially being escorted out by an overzealous bouncer and given a 95 rating in Madden 23. Mahomes’ teammate and favorite passing target, Kelce, is also making his return after a year away.

Jefferson and Martin both make their 99 Club debuts this year. Martin is actually the first guard in 20 years to be rated 99; the last player at the position to do so was Larry Allen. Jefferson, unlike the more veteran Martin, has taken over the top wide receiver position after just three seasons in the NFL. In each of those years, he has increased his number of receptions and yards, totaling nearly 5,000 yards and 26 total touchdowns.

Madden NFL 24 is set to release on Aug. 15.

