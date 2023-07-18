Defensive superstar sets ’99 club’ record with Madden NFL 24 inclusion

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has set a new all-time record after being named to Madden NFL 24’s illustrious “99 club” today.

Membership in Madden’s “99 club” is reserved exclusively for the very best players in the world of football, with those deemed worthy given the honor of landing the highest rating possible in the EA Sports franchise.

The “99 club” was first introduced as a concept in Madden NFL 19 but stretches back to Madden NFL 99, with players previously receiving the highest-possible rating including Ray Lewis, Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, and Bobby Wagner.

Donald, however, stands head and shoulders above the rest with his inclusion in the “99 club” for Madden NFL 24 being his seventh appearance—moving ahead of six-time member Peyton Manning, who he previously shared the joint record with.

The Rams star was first granted the 99 rating in NFL Madden 18 and has retained his achievement in every edition of the game since. Donald also boasts being one of only three DTs to hit the 99 rating all-time, alongside Warren Sapp and Albert Haynesworth.

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year is the second member of the “99 club” unveiled in Madden NFL 24 alongside Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, with further members of the club due to be announced over the course of the week.

Madden NFL 24 releases in early access on Aug. 15, with a full release set for Aug. 18. The game will be playable on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

