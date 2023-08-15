Madden NFL 24 player ratings: The best WRs in the game

We are living in an era of outstanding wide receivers sprinkled all over the NFL and the Madden 24 player ratings entirely reflect that. Some of the best players in Madden NFL 24 are wide receivers, with one of them tied for the best player in the entire game.

The WR picture in Madden this year is looking spectacular, especially when compared to how QBs are rated in Madden NFL 24. More than a dozen WRs are rated among the top 100 players in the NFL, and “the most important position in sports” barely managed to squeeze in five. We’ll try to look at this as a compliment for today’s WRs than a knock against QBs. It’s not hard to do that with all the quality at the wide receiver position.

The best WR in Madden NFL 24 is Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings. He is one of five players in the game with a maximum 99 OVR rating. You get these kinds of accolades when you’re breaking Randy Moss records all season long. The Vikings’ weirdly historic season ended with a bummer in the wild card round of the playoffs, but they can comfort themselves with Jefferson’s No. 1 WR status.

Another player who packed his bags after his first playoff game in the 2022 NFL season is Tyreek Hill. The Super Bowl champion had a lot to prove after departing the best QB in the league and he did not disappoint. Career highs in receptions and yards for Hill proved that he can play well without Patrick Mahomes, but the Miami Dolphins’ early playoff exit paired with Mahomes’ second NFL championship still leaves the question if Hill can win without Mahomes open to discussion.

Someone who didn’t have to worry about playoff success at all last season is the No. 3 WR in Madden NFL 24, Davante Adams. Put in a similar position to Hill, Adams had a great individual season, in which he led the league in touchdowns, but couldn’t get close to the playoff picture in his first season without long-time QB partner Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers didn’t make the playoffs either and isn’t among the top 5 QBs in Madden NFL 24, so we guess Adams won this one.

The last two names that complete the top 5 of Madden 24 wide receivers are Cooper Kupp and Stefon Diggs. We lump them together because they have the same in-game rating of 96, but the way they got there couldn’t be any more different. Kupp’s season was cut short midway through and the defending champions, his LA Rams, were among the worst teams in the league. Diggs had a career-high in touchdowns and reached the divisional round of the playoffs with his Buffalo Bills. It’s a “different but the same” kind of situation for sure.

Top five WRs in Madden NFL 24

Justin Jefferson – 99 OVR (Minnesota Vikings) Tyreek Hill – 98 OVR (Miami Dolphins) Davante Adams – 97 OVR (Las Vegas Raiders) Cooper Kupp – 96 OVR (Los Angeles Rams) Stefon Diggs – 96 OVR (Buffalo Bills)

If none of these wide receivers play for your favorite team, there’s no need to worry. There are plenty of highly-rated WRs to go around in Madden NFL 24, and you’re practically guaranteed to have at least one star WR on most teams.

